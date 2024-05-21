Ranking Justin Herbert: Top-Tier NFL Quarterbacks Entering 2024 Season
Former Oregon Duck football quarterback Justin Herbert is in the elite tier of NFL starting quarterbacks to start the 2024 season.
The Los Angeles Chargers gun-slinger is ranked as the No. 5 best quarterback in the league, according to a new list by PFF. Ahead of Herbert in the player rankings is: No. 1 Patrick Mahomes, No. 2 Lamar Jackson, No. 3 Joe Burrow, No. 4 Josh Allen.
Herbert is already off to a hot start to 2024, appearing fully recovered from the finger injury that prematurely ended his 2023 season. Herbert and Chargers' second-rounder rookie receiver Ladd McConkey are showing signs of exciting chemistry at L.A.'s organized team activities, according to reports.
A new era begins as Jim Harbaugh takes over as Chargers head coach.
"Justin Herbert, you see; he's a crown jewel in the National Football League," Harbaugh said when he got the job.
Herbert also got help via the NFL Draft, as the Chargers drafted the first offensive lineman off the board. With the No.5-overall pick, the Los Angeles Chargers selected offensive tackle Joe Alt. Alt, who is a massive 6-foot-9 and 321 pounds, will be a literally huge addition to help protect Herbert.
After missing the final four games of last season with the finger injury, Herbert finished his fourth season with 3,134 yards passing, 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Herbert had started 62 straight games, the second-longest active streak by a quarterback, behind only the Buffalo's Allen.
Adding to the Duck fun in L.A., former Oregon linebacker Troy Dye signed with the Chargers this offseason under new head coach Jim Harbaugh.