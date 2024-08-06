Ranking Oregon Ducks Coaches: Skyrocketing Up Top-10 National Recruiters
The Oregon Ducks are blazing again on the recruiting trail, with much thanks to Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his excellent staff. Oregon's assistant coaches are proving they are among the best recruiters in college football as two staffers rank within the top-10 in the nation.
Ducks defensive backs coach Chris Hampton ranks No. 7 and Ducks wide receivers coach Junior Adams ranks No. 2.
Hampton is the primary recruiter for five-star safety Trey McNutt, who chose the Oregon Ducks over Texas A&M and USC this weekend.
Hampton's list of commits is star-studded and impressive, including five-star McNutt, four-star Dorian Brew, four-star Aaron Flowers, four-star Brandon Finney and four-star Kingston Lopa.
“Chris brings a wealth of experience as a former player, defensive backs coach and defensive coordinator, and he has an excellent track record of teaching and developing defensive players," said coach Lanning. "He has a terrific work ethic, and his ability to build relationships will help our student-athletes thrive both on the football field and as men. We are looking forward to seeing Chris pour into our program and help us reach new heights.”
Adams is the No. 1 recruiter in the Big Ten conference, and the No. 2 recruiter in the nation (trailing only Alabama offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic.)
Adams helped the Ducks land top recruits in five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore and five-star wide receiver Dallas Willson in the 2025 recruiting class.
“Well, I think everything starts with Dan Lanning,” Adams said. “He's one of the best I've been around when it comes to that (long term results). And I think what he put on film the last few years, it's attractive and at the end of the day this is University of Oregon, right, and just a place to be.”
Oregon's 2025 class and 2026 class are both currently ranked No. 6 in the country.
