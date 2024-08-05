Oregon Ducks Tight End Kenyon Sadiq: 'Confident' In Unique Role, Chemistry With Dillon Gabriel
The Oregon Ducks offense plans to be more explosive and more creative in their first season in the Big Ten conference. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel brings a wealth of experience with acrobatic weapons that include wide receiver Tez Johnson, wide receiver Evan Stewart and tight end Terrance Ferguson.
Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein’s high-powered offense led the nation in passing last season (346.9 yards per game). Can the Ducks push their offense to new heights in 2024 against some of the best defenses in college football (Ohio State Buckeyes, Iowa Hawkeyes, Michigan Wolverines)?
Enter Oregon sophomore tight end Kenyon Sadiq. Sadiq played in every game as a true freshman and is poised for a breakout season in 2024. Stein compared Sadiq's versatility to former Georgia Bulldogs phenom Brock Bowers and teammate Ferguson said Sadiq could end up being the best tight end in Oregon program history. The Ducks plan on finding away to get Sadiq the ball this season by building personell-specific plays for Sadiq.
Below is a Q&A with Sadiq and Oregon Ducks SI's Bri Amaranthus about play calling, the Big Ten and chemistry with Gabriel.
Q: What do you make of doubters who say Oregon's not ready for the physical Big Ten?
Sadiq: I feel like that's completely wrong. I feel like if you come watch our scrimmages or fall camp, I feel like saying the opposite, that they're not ready for anything. I feel like everyone's like, what are you going to change when you go to the Big Ten? I don't think we need to change anything. I think what we're doing is going to be more than enough, and people are going to find out.
Q: Terrence Ferguson called you a freak. He says you're the most athletic and you have the chance to be the best tight end in Oregon history. What does that mean to you when you hear that?
Sadiq: It means a lot. That's pretty big words to start around there, especially coming from him.
Q; What is the biggest difference in you this season to last season?
Sadiq: I would just say experience and then just changing parts of my game to help our team on the field and just understanding like my role. My biggest difference would just say experience. There's a lot more confidence going into this year than there was last year for sure. Understanding the game a little more and everything slows down going into your second year.
Q: What is your role? Because you kind of play everywhere.
Sadiq: I would just kind of say I'm a plug and play a guy. If they need someone here, I'll be there. I'm a utility guy that can just throw to anywhere - speed, some strength.
Q: What makes you different from the other tight ends in the room?
Sadiq: I think I would just have to say speed. I mean, if you look at the GPS numbers, my speed is for sure there - and just being able to utilize that to get open and create mismatch between backers or nickel or whatever it is.
Q: What's different about Dillon Gabriel?
Sadiq: He's for sure different in a really good way. His personality, I think, really separates him. He makes everyone feel included. But no matter who you are, he's going to make you feel like you're important in this team. He's going to make you feel like you have a role in this team. I feel like that's super important as a quarterback. He's such a good guy on and off the field, and he's pushing everyone on the field and also off the field.
Q: Was it hard for you to adjust to a left-handed quarterback?
Sadiq: Yeah. The first couple of balls I remember were thrown in like January or something like that. Definitely like the deep balls are for sure because they're spinning away from you rather than to you when they're ready. So it's for sure different. And then coming out of his hand, it looks a lot different too.
Q: You're used to it now?
Sadiq: Yeah, yeah. It's good. I like it.
Q: What should the Oregon fans expect in regards to play calling this season?
Sadiq: I guess it's going to be kind of hard to expect anything just because we're doing so much stuff. A lot of everything, I guess you could say. I think you're going to see a lot of cool things that you haven't seen in a really long time or seen ever. We're going to be moving guys all over the field and utilizing about everyone as much as we can. So I feel like it's going to be really unique.
