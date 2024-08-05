Oregon Duck, Denver Broncos Rookie Bo Nix compared to NFL Star Drew Brees
EUGENE-Former Oregon Duck and current rookie quarterback for the Denver Broncos is already showing signs of dominance ahead of his debut season in the NFL. Broncos coach Sean Payton compared the 12th overall pick, Bo Nix, to his longtime quarterback with the Saints and potential future Hall of Famer Drew Brees.
“You see pretty good pocket sense,” Payton said about Nix, on 104.3 The Fan. “Doesn’t take a lot of sacks. I think when he knows when the play’s over, time to go, and then, I think he can make plays when he’s going.”
Nix’s quick release is one of his key characteristics. At the University of Oregon, Nix was sacked just five times during the 2023 college football season. For comparison, the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner from LSU, Jayden Daniels, was sacked 22 times last season.
“I used to say this all the time: The sack numbers are a reflection more on the quarterback than the offensive line. Brees was one of those guys, he was a tough sack," Payton said. "The ball came out, and I think Bo has traits like that.”
Nix’s ability to avoid punishment from opposing pass rushers is comparable to Brees. During Brees’s 20 years in the NFL, he was only sacked more than 30 times in a season twice. The quarterback was sacked an average of just 22 times per season during his 19 years as a starter. Brees’s average of 22 sacks per season is impressive considering the quickness and athleticism of pass rushers at the collegiate level.
Another one of Payton’s former quarterbacks, Russell Wilson, was sacked an average of 44 times per season during his first 12 years in the NFL.
Nix has been compared to Brees multiple times since signing with the Denver Broncos. Back in June, Payton drew another comparison between the two play-callers.
“I would say mentally, [Nix] wants to know as much and as fast as he can,” Payton said. “I think there’s maybe a maturity level because, again, [Nix] played 61 games [in college] and when [the Saints] got Drew, it was off of his rookie contract and coming off an injury.”
Since Nix’s arrival in Denver, Payton has been pleased with what he has seen from the rookie quarterback. As the coach who had immense success with Brees in New Orleans, Payton’s comparison carries great weight. Nix’s comparisons to Brees seem to pose a bright future for the former Duck as he looks to take flight in the NFL.