Oregon Duck, Indianapolis Colt DT Closing in on Franchise Records

Former Oregon Ducks star and current Indianapolis Colt DeForest Buckner is climbing the Colts' all-time defensive rankings. The former Duck is on the Brink of breaking several Colts franchise records.

May 2, 2015; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive lineman DeForest Buckner (44) walks onto the field at Autzen Stadium.
May 2, 2015; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive lineman DeForest Buckner (44) walks onto the field at Autzen Stadium. / Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports
EUGENE - Former Oregon Duck and current defensive tackle for the Indianapolis Colts, DeForest Buckner, is rising in the record books. The former Duck has established himself as one of the most dominant interior defenders in the NFL, and his impact on the Colts has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Buckner is just one sack away from breaking Ellis Johnson’s franchise record for most sacks in Colt history with 32.5 Sacks. While Johnson's tenure with the Colts lasted seven seasons, Buckner is on track to beat this record in just his fifth year with the Colts.

Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) runs the ball while Indianapolis Colts defensi
Dec 16, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) runs the ball while Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) defends in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

His impact extends far beyond sacks. Buckner has already solidified his position as the Colts' all-time leader in quarterback hits for defensive tackles with 87 total quarterback hits. Buckner is also on the cusp of claiming the crown for passes defended by a defensive lineman with 16 passes defended, third among Colts defensive linemen.

The defensive tackle's ability to disrupt plays is evident in his tackles for loss. Buckner's 42 tackles for loss places him fifth on the Colts' all-time list. This season, Buckner has the chance to move to third in Tackles For Loss for the Colts behind Freeney and Mathis, passing Chad Bratzke and Raheem Brock with 4 more in the 2024 season. Buckner's 281 total tackles and 166 solo tackles rank him third among Colts defensive tackles.

ndianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) warms up before facing the Carolina Panthers
Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) warms up before facing the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. / Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

While Buckner's achievements are more than impressive, it is important to note that sacks did not officially start being counted until 1982, nearly 30 years after the Colts became a franchise in 1953. Colts legends such as Art Donovan, Gene Lipscomb, and John Dutton played before sacks became an officially recorded statistic. Nonetheless, Buckner's impact in the modern era is undeniable. His ability to command double teams creates opportunities for teammates to make plays is invaluable.

Buckner's journey to the NFL began at the University of Oregon, where he played from 2012 to 2015. In 2015, Buckner was recognized as the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year. He finished second on the team in tackles with 83 while also earning recognition as the team's defensive Most Outstanding Player. Buckner was also awarded the prestigious Morris Trophy, an award voted on by opposing Pac-12 linemen.

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) attempts to sack Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill
Oct 8, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) attempts to sack Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) during the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

As Buckner continues his Colts career, the possibility of breaking more franchise records is large. His combination of talent, work ethic, and leadership makes him a cornerstone of the team's defense. Buckner is solidifying his status as one of the greatest defensive tackles in franchise history.

