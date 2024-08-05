Oregon Duck, Indianapolis Colt DT Closing in on Franchise Records
EUGENE - Former Oregon Duck and current defensive tackle for the Indianapolis Colts, DeForest Buckner, is rising in the record books. The former Duck has established himself as one of the most dominant interior defenders in the NFL, and his impact on the Colts has been nothing short of extraordinary.
Buckner is just one sack away from breaking Ellis Johnson’s franchise record for most sacks in Colt history with 32.5 Sacks. While Johnson's tenure with the Colts lasted seven seasons, Buckner is on track to beat this record in just his fifth year with the Colts.
His impact extends far beyond sacks. Buckner has already solidified his position as the Colts' all-time leader in quarterback hits for defensive tackles with 87 total quarterback hits. Buckner is also on the cusp of claiming the crown for passes defended by a defensive lineman with 16 passes defended, third among Colts defensive linemen.
The defensive tackle's ability to disrupt plays is evident in his tackles for loss. Buckner's 42 tackles for loss places him fifth on the Colts' all-time list. This season, Buckner has the chance to move to third in Tackles For Loss for the Colts behind Freeney and Mathis, passing Chad Bratzke and Raheem Brock with 4 more in the 2024 season. Buckner's 281 total tackles and 166 solo tackles rank him third among Colts defensive tackles.
While Buckner's achievements are more than impressive, it is important to note that sacks did not officially start being counted until 1982, nearly 30 years after the Colts became a franchise in 1953. Colts legends such as Art Donovan, Gene Lipscomb, and John Dutton played before sacks became an officially recorded statistic. Nonetheless, Buckner's impact in the modern era is undeniable. His ability to command double teams creates opportunities for teammates to make plays is invaluable.
Buckner's journey to the NFL began at the University of Oregon, where he played from 2012 to 2015. In 2015, Buckner was recognized as the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year. He finished second on the team in tackles with 83 while also earning recognition as the team's defensive Most Outstanding Player. Buckner was also awarded the prestigious Morris Trophy, an award voted on by opposing Pac-12 linemen.
As Buckner continues his Colts career, the possibility of breaking more franchise records is large. His combination of talent, work ethic, and leadership makes him a cornerstone of the team's defense. Buckner is solidifying his status as one of the greatest defensive tackles in franchise history.