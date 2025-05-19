What 4-Star Quarterback Recruit Matt Ponatoski Said About Oregon Ducks, Alabama Crimson Tide
The Oregon Ducks are still looking for a quarterback commitment to add to its 2026 recruiting class. One target that Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks are pushing for is four-star quarterback Matt Ponatoski.
Ponatoski is one of the top uncommitted quarterbacks from the class of 2026 and has received interest from several top schools. Per the On3 Industry Rankings, Ponatoski is the No. 22 quarterback, the No. 15 player from Ohio, and the No. 312 recruit in the nation.
Ponatoski has been in the middle of his baseball season which has taken up a lot of his spring, but he recently threw a football again with the Oregon Ducks and Alabama Crimson Tide there to watch. He then continued to focus on football, competing in the Elite 11 Regional in State College.
While Ponatoski is a top quarterback, he is also a top baseball recruit. He is looking for a school that fits well for him for both sports. The Oregon Ducks are one of the programs to have shown interest in Ponatoski for both football and baseball.
At the Elite 11 regional, Ponatoski sat down with On3’s Sean Fitz to discuss where he stands with his recruitment and finding time to visit programs.
“I’m thinking about getting to Wake Forest, getting to Oregon, get to Alabama, and kind of make my decision after that. Not that I’m trying to make my decision not too long from now. Just don’t want to drag it. Play my senior year and be done with it. But still taking the process slow, just so I make the decision right,” Ponatoski said.
While Ponatoski says there is no leading school as of yet, he has spoken to Oregon many times for baseball and that is a major factor in his recruitment. Oregon was in contact with Ponatoski for baseball first but the football team has become an option as well. Wake Forest, Texas A&M, and Alabama are other schools standing out for both sports, but many programs are still in the mix.
“Don’t really know where I’m going to go with any of those schools,” Ponatoski added.
For football, the Oregon Ducks are a winning program, improving each season. Lanning and the Ducks’ class of 2026 is ranked No. 5 in the nation and No. 3 in the Big Ten. The commitments consist of four four-star recruits and two five-star players. Without a quarterback commitment yet, Ponatoski would be a big addition.
As for baseball, the Oregon Ducks secured the Big Ten Title in its first season in the conference. While Ponatoski is not making a decision until after his visits and says no school is ahead of the others, Oregon excels in both football and baseball, which gives the Ducks a high chance to land the four-star recruit.