Oregon Ducks Favorites To Land Offensive Line Recruit Lex Mailangi Over USC, Alabama
The Oregon Ducks are starting to recruit the top prospects from the class of 2027. While it is still early, Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks are recruiting players hard, including three-star offensive line target Lex Mailangi.
Mailangi is the No. 19 interior offensive lineman, the No. 37 player from California, and the No. 304 recruit in the nation, per the On3 Industry Rankings. While it is early in Mailangi’s recruiting process, he has gained interest from several top schools, including Oregon, USC, Louisville, Alabama, Michigan, and Oklahoma.
Mailangi has already been on unofficial visits with Oregon, USC, and Louisville, but the Ducks are the frontrunners to land one of the top offensive line prospects. The three-star recruit visited Eugene in April and again in May which pushed the program high on his list. After the visits, Mailangi spoke to On3 about why the Ducks are already high on his list.
“Honestly, what excites me is seeing everything in action live,” Mailangi told On3. “To be there fully and immersed in what it’d be like if I were there was amazing. To see everything firsthand and to mentally put myself in that position was great.”
One of the aspects Mailangi is looking for in the program he chooses is the coaching staff. Getting the chance to meet the staff and the energy they give off stood out for the prospect. It is still early in Mailangi’s recruitment, and he is not near a decision, but the Oregon staff is why the Ducks are high on his list.
The Oregon Ducks have not received a commitment from the class of 2027, but Mailangi could be one of the first. To get the momentum going early would be highly beneficial for Lanning and the Ducks.
“I love the coaching staff. How fired up and genuine they were. It really gave off that family feel which I love. Also for them to have interest in me early in the recruiting process is really great. Because of all these things, it puts them ahead in my recruiting process as of right now,” Mailangi said.
While visiting the Ducks, Mailangi spent time with multiple coaches, including Lanning, offensive line coach A'lique Terry, and assistant offensive line and run game coordinator Cutter Leftwich. Getting the chance to meet with the coaches and build a relationship was one of the highlights of the trip.
The three-star recruit is looking for a team that feels like a brotherhood. Mailangi returned to Eugene in May for the scavenger hunt. Being able to bond with the team and staff was the highlight of the visit.
While the Oregon Ducks have an early edge, the heavy recruitment has to continue as schools such as in-state school USC are also pushing hard for Mailangi.