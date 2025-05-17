Why Elite Recruit Elijah Pendleton Is Excited By Oregon Ducks Offer: 'Dream School'
Former Oregon Ducks are looking to add to its recruiting class of 2026 this summer. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks recently offered three-star athlete Elijah Pendleton. Pendleton has received several offers from the top schools, but Oregon’s is special for the athlete.
Pendleton is the No. 78 athlete in the recruiting class and the No. 123 player from California. Oregon cornerbacks coach Rashad Wadood extended an offer to Pendleton on Friday, and while he has received offers from schools such as Penn State, Oregon is Pendleton’s dream school. Pendleton spoke to On3’s ScoopDuck about why Oregon’s offer is special to him.
“It was really good to get this offer because this is my dream school from since I was a kid,” Pendleton said. “So I’ve always wanted to go to Oregon. I was talking to Coach Wadood and he just sounds like a good coach. He said he sounds like a great DB coach, and he’s here for the kids. He’s for winning and for the kids. So I like that too.”
In addition to Penn State and Oregon, Pendleton has received offers from Ole Miss, UNVL, UConn, Arizona State, FAU, Sacramento State, and San Diego State. He plans to visit FAU, Sacramento State, and San Diego State and has been in contact with Arizona State.
As an athlete, Pendleton is a confident player. He sees himself as really good at man coverage, and he likes to press and get his hands on the receiver. His physicality and confidence will make him a valuable addition to the team he commits to.
The Oregon Ducks are one of the top teams in the nation when it comes to their uniforms and that is just what got Pendleton’s attention at first. His love for the team eventually grew into enjoying Oregon for their on-field play as well.
“When I was younger, obviously I like their jerseys and stuff,” Pendleton said. “When I was watching them, they were winning a lot, so I was a little kid watching them and just stuck on Oregon.”
“As a program level, I gotta take a visit,” Pendleton continued. “But from what I know right now, as a program level, the coaches talk about all they do is want to win. So they’re program is a lot of winning, it’s a good family program.”
Pendleton does not have a visit scheduled but plans to do so in June. While Oregon has been a dream school for him, he wants to make sure the coaching staff and program are the right fit for him.
Lanning and the Ducks have been improving each year, going undefeated in the 2024 regular season. Oregon is one of the top schools in the nation with a winning culture.
The Oregon Ducks are picking up steam with their recruiting class of 2026. The class ranked No. 5 in the nation and No. 3 in the Big Ten, per On3. Oregon has received eight commitments, featuring two five-star and four four-star recruits.
While Pendleton may not be a big-name recruit, he is a physical athlete who can continue to develop throughout the years. His dedication to the game and his love for Oregon could make him a valuable asset to the Ducks if it is the school he chooses.