Oregon Ducks Scheduled to Host 4-Star Recruit, Battling Multiple Big 12 Schools

The Oregon Ducks are in pursuit of four-star recruit, class of 2027 quarterback Dane Weber. He is scheduled to visit for the Ducks home opener against Montana State. Other schools recruiting Weber are the Kansas Jayhawks and Arizona State Sun Devils.

Cory Pappas

Nov 30, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning runs out with the team before a game against the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning runs out with the team before a game against the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks are in pursuit of class of 2027 recruit, quarterback Dane Weber. Weber will be visiting Eugene for Oregon’s home opener against the Montana State Bobcats on Saturday, Aug. 30 at Autzen Stadium. 

Dane Weber Player Profile 

Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Dane Weber is a 6-2, 210 pound quarterback out of Temecula, California. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 21 quarterback in the class of 2027 per 247Sports Composite. 

In 2024 with Chaparral High School, Weber threw for 2,660 yards, 27 touchdowns, and three interceptions with a completion percentage of 67. 

Oregon Ducks, Kansas Jayhawks Pursuing Quarterback Dane Weber

Nov 30, 2024; Waco, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold reacts against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Oregon became more interested in Weber when they saw him at the Redlands camp in Southern California with Ducks class of 2026 commit quarterback Bryson Beaver. 

Weber was asked about the contact between him and the Ducks. He also mentioned to On3 that Oregon has already offered a pair of his high school receivers. 

“Me and Bryson did a workout for them with Coach (Will) Stein. They already offered two of my receivers and saw me for the first time,” Weber said. “Since then, I’ve been talking to, I don’t even know how many coaches, it seems like all of them and they’ve been calling every week and they want me to come to a game.”

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws out a pass as offensive coordinator Will Stein during practice with the Oregon Ducks Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Another school that has been after Weber are the Kansas Jayhawks. Weber is scheduled to be at the Jayhawks home opener against the Fresno State Bulldogs on Aug. 23. 

“From everything I’ve gotten from them, it seems like I’m top, top on their board and extremely interested,” Weber said. “I hear from the hear coach every single day whether it’s about how practice went or how bad they want me to come to a game.”

Weber also added that Kansas communicating with him as much as they do is very important to him and will go a long way in his recruitment. 

“Being able to communicate with the whole coaching staff is something I value because I’m going to be with them every single day,” Weber said. “That relationship is very important to me.”

Other Schools Interested in Dane Weber

Jul 8, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham addresses the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

There are a handful of other schools that are a potential destination for Weber to visit during this college football season.

On3 says that the Arizona State Sun Devils, Washington Huskies, and Cincinnati Bearcats are also in the mix.

The Arizona State Sun Devils are coming off an impressive 2024 season. In Coach Kenny Dillingham's second season, the Sun Devils won the Big 12 conference and earned a berth in the College Football Playoff. They almost pulled off a massive upset in the quarterfinals, but fell to the Texas Longhorns in double overtime by a final score 39-31.

Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

