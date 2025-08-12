Oregon Ducks Scheduled to Host 4-Star Recruit, Battling Multiple Big 12 Schools
The Oregon Ducks are in pursuit of class of 2027 recruit, quarterback Dane Weber. Weber will be visiting Eugene for Oregon’s home opener against the Montana State Bobcats on Saturday, Aug. 30 at Autzen Stadium.
Dane Weber Player Profile
Dane Weber is a 6-2, 210 pound quarterback out of Temecula, California. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 21 quarterback in the class of 2027 per 247Sports Composite.
In 2024 with Chaparral High School, Weber threw for 2,660 yards, 27 touchdowns, and three interceptions with a completion percentage of 67.
Oregon Ducks, Kansas Jayhawks Pursuing Quarterback Dane Weber
Oregon became more interested in Weber when they saw him at the Redlands camp in Southern California with Ducks class of 2026 commit quarterback Bryson Beaver.
Weber was asked about the contact between him and the Ducks. He also mentioned to On3 that Oregon has already offered a pair of his high school receivers.
“Me and Bryson did a workout for them with Coach (Will) Stein. They already offered two of my receivers and saw me for the first time,” Weber said. “Since then, I’ve been talking to, I don’t even know how many coaches, it seems like all of them and they’ve been calling every week and they want me to come to a game.”
Another school that has been after Weber are the Kansas Jayhawks. Weber is scheduled to be at the Jayhawks home opener against the Fresno State Bulldogs on Aug. 23.
“From everything I’ve gotten from them, it seems like I’m top, top on their board and extremely interested,” Weber said. “I hear from the hear coach every single day whether it’s about how practice went or how bad they want me to come to a game.”
Weber also added that Kansas communicating with him as much as they do is very important to him and will go a long way in his recruitment.
“Being able to communicate with the whole coaching staff is something I value because I’m going to be with them every single day,” Weber said. “That relationship is very important to me.”
Other Schools Interested in Dane Weber
There are a handful of other schools that are a potential destination for Weber to visit during this college football season.
On3 says that the Arizona State Sun Devils, Washington Huskies, and Cincinnati Bearcats are also in the mix.
The Arizona State Sun Devils are coming off an impressive 2024 season. In Coach Kenny Dillingham's second season, the Sun Devils won the Big 12 conference and earned a berth in the College Football Playoff. They almost pulled off a massive upset in the quarterfinals, but fell to the Texas Longhorns in double overtime by a final score 39-31.