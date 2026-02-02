Oregon Ducks Lead the Nation in Key Recruiting Mark After Final Rankings Update

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning is known as one of the top recruiters in all of college football, and he continues to prove himself with his recruiting classes at Oregon. In the final edition of the Rivals Industry Rankings, the Ducks finished with four five-star recruits, the most of any program:

- Immanuel Iheanacho, five-star offensive lineman (No. 7 overall)

- Kendre Harrison, five-star tight end (No. 21 overall)

- Jett Washington, five-star safety (No. 22 overall)

- Jalen Lott, five-star wide receiver (No. 30 overall)

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks Recruiting Rankings

Other programs like LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, and Texas Tech have two five-stars committed, and some have three five-stars: USC, Texas, Notre Dame, and Alabama. However, Lanning and the Ducks are the only school to have four five-star commits, per the Rivals Industry Rankings.

With changes to name, image, and likeness (NIL) as well as the transfer portal, the competition for landing five-star recruits has increased. Teams like Vanderbilt, Maryland, Houston, and Utah all landed five-star prospects.

Oregon's entire recruiting class of 2026 is ranked No. 4 in the country by Rivals behind No. 1 USC, No. 2 Notre Dame, and No. 3 Ohio State. However, when the classes are ranked by the average rating of recruits, the Ducks hold the top spot.

Adding quality over quantity, the Ducks have the smallest class in the top 10 with 21 commits. For comparison, USC has 35 recruits committed while Notre Dame holds 30 commitments.

Oregon Ducks' Five-Star Class

Despite having a relatively smaller class, Oregon landed key players at positions of need. Iheanacho figures to lock down a future tackle spot on the Ducks' offensive line, and Harrison could help immediately to replace some of the production lost when former Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq declared for the 2026 NFL Draft.

July 27, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Kendre Harrison part of the top-ranked recruits flocked to Eugene for the 2024 Oregon Ducks Saturday Night Live ; Mandatory credit: Zachary Neel-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | Ducks Wire-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After winning the North Carolina state championship in his final high school football game, Harrison spoke to the reporters about some of his aspirations or his college career.

"They look at me on the field or on the (basketball) court and they think I’m some mean or angry type of guy….off the field, they’re getting a funny guy. A funny, play-around type of guy. But on the field, I’m definitely the best athlete on the field. I’m going to show everybody why I got all the stars and all the offers that I had in high school, because all that’s out the window. And I just want to become the best tight end ever," said Harrison.

Meanwhile, Oregon fans learned that a team can never have enough depth and talent on the roster, especially at wide receiver, running back, and defensive back.

With Ducks receiver Dakorien Moore making an impact as a true freshman, there is no limit to the expectations on Lott's first year in Eugene. Oregon quarterback Dante Moore will likely rely on more experienced receivers like Moore, Evan Stewart, and Jeremiah McClellan, but Lott will have an opportunity to compete for playing time.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Finally, safety prospect Jett Washington is the fourth five-star recruit that the Ducks are bringing in. A hard-hitting and athletic defender, Washington could take over the role of current Oregon safety Koi Perich once the Minnesota transfer leaves the program.

Additionally, Washington is expected to contribute to the youth movement taking over the Ducks' defensive backfield. Cornerbacks Brandon Finney Jr. and Ify Obidegwu turned heads in 2025, and the injury return of safety Trey McNutt is highly-anticipated.

