Three Intriguing Quarterback Recruits Oregon Fans Should Know

The Oregon Ducks are continuing their recruiting task of landing their 2027 quarterback commit, as they are currently without a commit at the position in the early portion of this cycle. Luckily for the Ducks, they still have plenty of time to land a commitment from players in the 2027 class.

They have already offered double-digit quarterbacks in the class, but there are a handful of players who have started to stand out. These players stand out because of the fit that they would have in the Oregon offense, or because of the place Oregon currently stands in the recruitment of that specific player. Here are three names that fans should know as they continue to look for a quarterback in the 2027 class.

Dec 28, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on from the sideline during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels of the 2022 Holiday Bowl at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images | Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

Will Mencl - Chandler High School

Chandler quarterback Will Mencl throws a pass during an ASU 7 on 7 tournament in Tempe, on June 12, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Five-Star quarterback recruit Will Mencl from the class of 2027 is one of the better players in the state of Arizona. The talented prospect is only getting better, which is something that was noticed throughout the season, as he continued to get better in multiple areas.

Mencl is a gunslinger who is very solid in his progression. He continues to set his feet very well and is fundamentally sound. The prospect has done a great job with his arm angles as well. He is arguably the most proven player in the class thanks to his ability to create plays with his arm, along with extending plays with his legs.

Sione Kaho - Lincoln High School

Four-star quarterback recruit Sione Kaho from the class of 2027 is a great prospect from the state of Washington. He continues to show that he is one of the better technical quarterbacks in the sense that he is growing through reps.

Kaho is a reliable option who will feel like a home run in the moment, but will be a grand slam reward in the end. He will pay off for whichever program has the pleasure of landing him, and it will likely come with a lower price compared to a guy like Mencl, who is labeled as the top quarterback in the country.

Dane Weber - Chaparral High School

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning on the field prior to the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Four-star quarterback recruit Dane Weber from the class of 2027 is a long-term option. He is someone who will be added with the mindset of playing the long game. He will be one of the better quarterbacks in the country with the right development, and he is someone who will be a great fit nearly anywhere, as he is extremely balanced.

Weber has expressed his interest in the Oregon Ducks, and he will be one of the prospects who will be recruited by them until the Ducks land their prospect in the 2027 class. He will be a reliable choice for many schools.

“That’s one of the schools that piques my interest based on the tradition they have with quarterbacks and Coach Ka’ai,” Weber said about Ducks and assistant quarterbacks coach Koa Ka'ai to Adam Gorney of Rivals.