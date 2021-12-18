REPORT: Moorhead Hiring Nick Toth as next Akron DC

The Ducks are set to lose another member of this year's coaching staff.

Another member of Oregon's coaching staff could be on the move. Former Oregon Offensive Coordinator and new Akron Head Coach Joe Moorhead is set to hire Ducks Defensive Analyst Nick Toth as his defensive coordinator, according to a report from Yahoo! Sports' Pete Thamel.

Toth was only on staff in Eugene for one season after coming over from the University of Central Florida, where he served as the Special Teams Coordinator. He's the second member of Oregon's 2021 coaching staff that will follow Moorhead to Ohio, as Defensive Graduate Assistant Winston DeLattiboudere was hired to coach the defensive line for the Zips.

Few members of Oregon's staff from this season are expected to stay in Eugene as new Head Coach Dan Lanning continues to assemble his own staff, with Texas A&M Associate Athletic Director Marshall Malchow being the latest addition. He'll serve as the chief of staff for football in Eugene.

