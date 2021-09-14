Ducks Release Week 3 Organizational Chart

Some injuries have given young players elevated roles this weekend against Stony Brook.

The Ducks are now rank No. 4 in the AP poll after their massive victory over Ohio State on Saturday. They will face Stony Brook at Autzen Stadium on Saturday at 4:40 p.m. PST - their first game as a top-five team since the 2015 College Football Playoff National Championship Game, also against Ohio State.

A couple of notable changes have been made from last week's chart. Kris Hutson has made his way up the chart as a co-starter at the Z wide receiver along with Johnny Johnson III, who is listed as the co-starter at the X receiver with Troy Franklin.

On defense, Keith Brown is now the starter at WILL linebacker after beginning the season as the third-string at the position. Injuries to Dru Mathis and Justin Flowe have bumped the true freshman and Oregon native into the starting lineup. Jeffrey Bassa is now listed as the third-string WILL after previously being listed as the third-string STAR, showing how the Ducks' coaching staff likes his versatility in the back seven.

The boundary cornerback battle appears to have been settled as expected. DJ James is the outright starter with Dontae Manning as the No. 2. That leaves Trikweze Bridges, who is now the No. 2 boundary corner behind Mykael Wright.

Offense

Quarterback

1. Anthony Brown (Sr.)

2. Ty Thompson (Fr.)

OR Jay Butterfield (Fr.)

OR Robby Ashford (Fr.)

Running Back

1. CJ Verdell (Jr.)/Travis Dye (Jr.)

2. Trey Benson (Fr.)

OR Byron Cardwell (Fr.)

OR Seven McGee (Fr.)

Tight End (F)

1. Spencer Webb (So.)

2. Terrance Ferguson (Fr.)

3. Cooper Shults (Fr.)

Tight End (Y)

1. Moliki Matavao (Fr.)

OR DJ Johnson (Jr.)

Wide Receiver (Z)

1. Kris Hutson (Fr.)

OR Johnny Johnson III (Sr.)

2. Dont'e Thornton (Fr.)

Wide Receiver (H)

1. Mycah Pittman (So.)

OR Jaylon Redd (Sr.)

2. Jack Vecchi (Jr.)

Wide Receiver (X)

1. Johnny Johnson III (Sr.)

OR Troy Franklin (Fr.)

2. Devon Williams (So.)

Left Tackle

1. George Moore (Sr.)

2. Dawson Jaramillo (R-Fr.)

OR Kingsley Suamataia (Fr.)

Left Guard

1. T.J. Bass (Jr.)

2. Faaope Laloulu (Fr.)

3. Charlie Pickard (Fr.)

Center

1. Alex Forsyth (Jr.)

2. Jackson Powers-Johnson (Fr.)

3. Marcus Harper II (Fr.)

Right Guard

1. Ryan Walk (Jr.)

2. Marcus Harper II (Fr.)

3. Kanen Rossi (Fr.)

Right Tackle

1. Steven Jones (So.)

OR Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu (Jr.)

2. Jaylan Jeffers (Fr.)

Defense

Joker

1. Kayvon Thibodeaux (So.)

2. Jake Shipley (Fr.)

3. Treven Ma'ae (R-Fr.)

Defensive Tackle

1. Keyon Ware-Hudson (R-Fr.)

2. Kristian Williams (R-Fr.)

3. Keanu Williams (Fr.)

Nose Tackle

1. Popo Aumavae (Jr.)

2. Jayson Jones (Fr.)

3. Keanu Williams (Fr.)

Defensive End

1. Brandon Dorlus (So.)

2. Sua'ava Poti (R-Fr.)

3. Louie Cresto (Fr.)/Terrell Tilmon (Fr.)

WILL Linebacker

1. Keith Brown (Fr.)

2. Jabril McNeil (Fr.)

3. Jeffrey Bassa (Fr.)

MIKE Linebacker

1. Noah Sewell (Fr.)

2. Nate Heaukulani (Sr.)

3. Micah Roth (Jr.)

SAM Linebacker

1. Mase Funa (So.)

2. Adrian Jackson (So.)

OR Bradyn Swinson (Fr.)

STAR

1. Bennett Williams (Jr.)

2. Jamal Hill (So.)

Field Cornerback

1. Mykael Wright (So.)

2. Trikweze Bridges (R-Fr.)

3. Avante Dickerson (Fr.)

Free Safety

1. Verone McKinley III (So.)

2. Bryan Addison (So.)

Boundary Safety

1. Steve Stephens IV (So.)

2. Jordan Happle (Sr.)

Boundary Cornerback

1. DJ James (So.)

2. Dontae Manning (Fr.)

3. Jaylin Davies (Fr.)

Special Teams

Placekicker

1. Camden Lewis (So.)

OR Henry Katleman (So.)

Kick offs

1. Camden Lewis (So.)

2. Will Hutchinson (Fr.)

Punter

1. Tom Snee (So.)

2. Race Mahlum (Fr.)

Kick Return

1. Mykael Wright (So.)

Kris Hutson (Fr.)

Punt Return

1. Mycah Pittman (So.)

OR Seven McGee (Fr.)

Long Snapper

1. Karsten Battles (Jr.)

2. Peyton Yanagi (So.)

OR Luke Basso (Fr.)

Holder

1. Tom Snee (So.)

2. Race Mahlum (Fr.)

