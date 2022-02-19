REPORT: Oregon Set to Add GA Brent Jackson to Work With Defensive Backs

Jackson, who spent last season at Auburn, will work with the Ducks' defensive backs.

Oregon is reportedly hiring Brent Jackson as a defensive backs graduate assistant, according to On3 Sports' Matt Zenitz.

Jackson comes to Eugene from Auburn, where he spent one season working with the defensive backs. He helped develop Roger McCreary, who earned First Team All-SEC honors in 2021 and will likely be a high draft pick.

Jackson worked with defensive backs as a graduate assistant at Illinois and four years at Louisiana as a defensive quality control coach prior to that.

According to On3 Sports, he is expected to work under Ducks' Co-Defensive Coordinator/Safeties Coach Matt Powledge, as well as Cornerbacks Coach Demetrice Martin and Nickels Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Joe Lorig.

The Ducks will have a young secondary next season, with Verone McKinley III, Mykael Wright, and DJ James all moving on from the program.

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE