Reubenking's Roundup: Recapping a Loaded Week 8 in Pac-12

Washington Shakes Off Scoreless First Half to Beat Arizona 21-16

For about 48 minutes, it looked like this headline was going to be much different. Arizona entered the game in the midst of an 18-game losing streak, but Jedd Fisch's team got off to a promising start against the Washington Huskies.

The Wildcats' defense looked like a completely different unit in that first half, forcing the Huskies to punt on all six possessions, including one that was blocked to give Arizona great field position, and holding them to 80 yards of offense. Offensively, Arizona did just enough to take a comfortable 13-0 lead at the half.

Will Plummer is the starting quarterback at Arizona after Gunner Cruz and Jordan McCloud both suffered season-ending injuries, and he didn't need to do a lot in the first half, completing six of his eight attempts for just 21 yards.

Dylan Morris struggled to complete some easy throws in the first half, going 6-of-10 for just 35 yards, but he wouldn't struggle for much longer.

After the Wildcats went three-and-out on their first possession of the second half, Morris led the Huskies to an 81-yard drive capped off by a touchdown pass to Terrell Bynum, who recorded his second 100-yard game of the year with 143 yards on five catches.

Arizona responded with a field goal to make it a 16-7 game, but the Wildcats wouldn't score again. Plummer threw an interception as the offense was trying to capitalize on a three-and-out forced by the defense, and the Huskies went right back down the field. Morris connected with Bynum for 51 yards to set up a nine-yard touchdown run by Cameron Davis to bring Washington within two points.

Arizona's offense went three-and-out on the ensuing drive, and the Huskies marched down the field once again. Morris got Bynum another 51-yard reception to move into the red zone, and Rome Odunze caught an eight-yard strike from Morris to take a 21-16 lead.

At the end of this game, it almost appeared as if Arizona was trying harder to lose than to win. The offense went three-and-out on back-to-back possessions while Washington kept scoring, and then when the Wildcats' defense finally got a stop with ample time left, they had 12 men on the field.

When Arizona finally got the ball back with a chance to win the game with a touchdown, there were only 21 seconds left, but Plummer threw an interception to Asa Turner, which clinched the comeback victory for the Huskies.

Next Up:

Washington - At Stanford (3-4) at 7:30 p.m. on FS1

Arizona - At USC (3-4) at 4:00 p.m. on ESPNU

California Ends Losing Skid, Rocks Colorado 26-3

California really needed a win to give the team some confidence, especially after a heartbreaking loss to Oregon last week. Thankfully, the lowly Colorado Buffaloes were in town, and the Golden Bears had no problem putting them away.

Cal scored on every possession of the first half behind Chase Garbers' 161 passing yards and 82 rushing yards to take a 23-3 lead at the half. Garbers finished with a team-high 96 yards on the ground, breaking the school career record for rushing yards by a quarterback.

The Golden Bears had a well-balanced attack on offense, posting 225 passing yards and 213 rushing yards. Defensively, they weren't too bad either, holding the Buffs to just 104 yards and seven first downs.

Cal is only a couple of plays away from being a winning team, losing on the last play to Oregon and Washington while also losing by just one score to TCU and Nevada early in the year.

Next Up:

Colorado - At No. 7 Oregon (5-1) at 12:30 p.m. on Fox

California - Home vs. Oregon State (5-2) at 4:00 p.m.

No. 10 Oregon Outlasts UCLA 34-31 in Back-in-Forth Battle

What an entertaining game between two of the best teams in the Pac-12. Last year's matchup provided a high-scoring dramatic win for the Ducks, and this game brought more of the same, but with a lot more on the line.

Oregon, the only ranked team remaining in the Pac-12, fell behind early 14-0 as the Bruins scored on a 12-play, 75-yard drive to open the game and scored again off of great field position caused by a blocked punt.

After the Ducks came away empty on their first two drives of the game, they broke it open for an 87-yard drive highlighted by three big completions from Anthony Brown to Devon Williams and it was polished off by Travis Dye's fifth rushing touchdown of the season.

UCLA missed a field goal on the following drive, and the Ducks drove right back down the field for an 80-yard drive and another Dye touchdown tied the game at 14.

Oregon finished the first half with two straight touchdown drives and opened up the second half with two more to take a 27-17 lead. Brown had a few more explosive passing plays to Williams and Mycah Pittman on the first touchdown drive, which ended with another Dye touchdown — his third of the day.

The second drive began with UCLA punter Luke Akers dropping the snap and Oregon recovering it at the UCLA 22-yard line. Dye ran in his fourth straight carry with a touchdown — an NCAA record. Oregon appeared to be in cruise control. Brown had completed 11 passes in a row and was having his best day of the year.

UCLA failed to convert on a fourth-and-18 to open the fourth quarter, and Oregon blew the game open with a 43-yard touchdown run by Brown to give the Ducks a 34-17 lead.

But the Bruins would cut into the lead with a few third-and-long conversions and a Dorian Thompson-Robinson touchdown run to make it 34-24.

Brown threw an interception on the next drive, and Jordan Genmark-Heath returned it into the red zone to set up a Brittain Brown touchdown run to cut it to 34-31.

With the Ducks just needing to milk the clock and run the ball, Brown threw another interception, this time in the end zone to Jay Shaw. As the Bruins drove to try to tie or take the lead, Thompson-Robinson was shaken up as he was hit several times while throwing. He was taken to the sideline with the game on the line, and the comeback effort would fall into the hands of backup Ethan Garbers.

Garbers made a couple of big throws, but his last throw of the day was picked off by DJ James to seal the Ducks' victory.

Kayvon Thibodeaux deserves recognition for what was easily the most dominant regular season game of his career: nine total tackles (career high), two sacks, 4.5 tackles for loss, and a forced fumble.

Next Up:

Oregon - Home vs. Colorado (2-5) at 12:30 p.m. PST on Fox

UCLA - At Utah (4-3) at 7:00 p.m. PST on ESPN

Washington State Falls to BYU 21-19 in First Game After Rolovich's Firing

Is it possible for Washington State to be going in the right direction and the wrong direction at the same time? The Cougars seemed to be in that position heading into a big non-conference bout with BYU as they were winners of three straight, but had just sent Head Coach Nick Rolovich home after his refusal to comply with the state's vaccine mandate.

This game was as tight as the final score makes it seem, with both teams exchanging touchdowns on the first two drives. The score remained knotted at 7-7 at halftime, but the offense would pick up to start the second half for both teams.

BYU struck first in the second half on a Tyler Allgeier touchdown run, and Washington State responded with a long touchdown drive capped off by a Max Borghi score. As the Washington State Cougars tried to kick the game-tying extra point, the snap was botched by the holder and he tried to pick it up and throw it for a two-point conversion, but it fell complete.

BYU ran all over Washington State in this game and did so on the next drive as Allgeier scored again to boost the lead to 21-13. Allgeier rushed for 191 yards on 32 carries along with the two touchdowns.

Washington State, led by Jayden de Laura, had come from behind in each of its past two games thanks to fourth-quarter touchdown drives, and the Cougars had a chance to do it again against BYU.

de Laura led the Cougars down the field and into goal-to-go position. Borghi punched it in on third-and-goal for his third touchdown of the day, but due to the botched PAT earlier in the game, the Cougars had to go for two to tie the game with 4:14 remaining.

On their first (real) two-point conversion of the season (the PAT mishap doesn't count), Washington State ran a trick play with de Laura handing off to Lincoln Victor, who was looking to throw it to Travell Harris in the back of the end zone, but BYU's defense sniffed it out and forced Victor to throw an errant pass. BYU melted the clock on the final possession and left Pullman with the victory.

Next Up:

BYU - Home vs. Virginia (6-2) at 7:15 p.m. PST on ESPN2

Washington State - At Arizona State (5-2) at 12:00 p.m. PST on FS1

USC Falls to 3-4 With 31-16 Loss to No. 13 Notre Dame

It feels like it has been many moons since USC was ranked No. 14 before losing to Stanford. The nightmarish season continues for the Trojans as they looked to upset No. 13 Notre Dame in the 92nd meeting between the two historic programs.

The numbers were stacked against the Trojans. USC had lost each of the last three meetings against Notre Dame and hadn't beaten the Irish in South Bend in 10 years coming into this game. The Trojans also had not beaten a ranked Notre Dame while unranked since 1998, and they hadn't beaten a ranked Notre Dame while unranked in South Bend in 50 years.

Well, as you saw by the headline, those streaks continued after USC couldn't keep up with the Irish. Notre Dame's offense moved down the field with ease in the first half, taking a 17-3 lead into the locker room, using three 70+ yard drives to wear out the USC defense.

USC's offense looked mediocre, but was in position to make a dent in the deficit multiple times. Instead, Kedon Slovis threw an interception, the Trojans settled for field goals and even missed a field goal.

By the time USC's offense got in the end zone consistently, it was too little too late. After trailing 24-3, the Trojans put two touchdowns on the board to cut the lead to 24-16, but the defense couldn't stop Notre Dame, or itself from committing penalties.

A pass interference penalty and an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty helped the Irish move into USC territory and eventually score the dagger touchdown — a three-yard scamper for Irish backup quarterback Tyler Buchner.

Kyren Williams, who entered the season as one of the top backs in the country, finally broke out for Notre Dame, rushing for 138 yards and two touchdowns. Texas transfer Keaontay Ingram has been great for USC, who had virtually no running threat last season, picking up 138 yards and a touchdown. Drake London had another monster outing with 15 catches and 171 yards (career high). London now has 32 catches in his last two games.

Next Up:

USC - Home vs. Arizona (0-7) at 4:00 p.m. PST on ESPNU

Notre Dame - Home vs. North Carolina (4-3) at 4:30 p.m. on NBC

Oregon State Uses Big Third Quarter to Rally Against Utah 42-34

Oregon-UCLA made all the headlines this weekend, but Utah-Oregon State was an entertaining game that had huge implications for the Pac-12.

Utah looked as if it would run away with it early, taking a 14-0 lead after two Cameron Rising touchdown passes. Following a three-and-out on their first drive, the Beavers answered with a long touchdown drive complete with an Anthony Gould 14-yard run and dive into the end zone.

The Utes extended the lead with a field goal, but Oregon State's offense remained hot. B.J. Baylor, who has arguably been the best running back in the Pac-12 this season, burst for a 68-yard run that came up just short of the goal line, and Jack Colletto punched it in to make it a 17-14 lead for Utah.

Utah would put one more touchdown on the board before halftime after forcing a Beavers fumble and going up 24-14 on a Tavion Thomas touchdown run.

In the second half, it was all Oregon State. The Beavers gnawed at the lead with a Chance Nolan touchdown pass to Trevon Bradford. Utah's punt on the following drive was blocked and returned for a score to shift the momentum fully in the Beavers' favor as they took their first lead at 28-24.

The Utes stole the lead back, moving down the field on a couple of great throws by Rising and a one-yard touchdown by Thomas for his second score of the game.

The Beavers were full of explosive plays in this game, using another to move swiftly down the field — this time a 38-yard run by Trey Lowe. They scored a go-ahead touchdown three plays later on a 10-yard pitch to Bradford.

On an absolutely bizarre play, the Beavers forced another punt and blocked it again, with Omar Speights taking the ball inside the Utah 10-yard line, but Oregon State was called for a penalty for having two players on the field wearing the same number. Utah would keep the drive alive, but it resulted in a missed field goal.

That wiggle room was all Oregon State needed, as Nolan led the Beavers down the field once again and Baylor scored on an eight-yard touchdown to give the Beavers a 42-31 lead.

With the win, Oregon State remains in first place of the Pac-12 North. Utah suffered its first loss against a conference opponent, so it also remains in first place of the Pac-12 South due to a head-to-head win over Arizona State.

Next Up:

Utah - Home vs. UCLA (5-3) at 7:00 p.m. PST on ESPN

Oregon State - At California (2-5) at 4:00 p.m. PST on Pac-12 Network

