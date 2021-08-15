Chance Impressed With Cornerbacks in Fall Camp: "It's heated"

Oregon Cornerbacks Coach Rod Chance was filled with energy earlier this week when talking to the media discussing his group of players. Chance is going into his second year as the cornerbacks coach for the Ducks, and he really likes what he sees so far in his first full fall camp.

“Well obviously, getting a young group out here, got a lot of bodies out there that are gonna touch the field for the first time, it's been exciting,” Chance said. “They're in the learn and growth mindset, we're just working to get 1% better each day. So it's been fun to get around and get the guys around install, getting young guys acclimated to how we work, how we operate in this system.

"First day of pads, we're still installing. So there’s gonna be some bumps along the way as we learn and we grow through this, but I'm very excited with the effort. Very excited with the number of bodies that are running around.”

With the availability of DJ James and Jamal Hill unknown, other players such as Trikweze Bridges and Dontae Manning are square in the mix for a larger role. Chance offered up a bit about how the team is handling getting other players ready.

“We're kind of working through some things right now, putting guys left and right, field and boundary, just because a lot of those dudes haven't played, kind of want to get some data," he said. "You want to kind of see who's effective in the boundary, rather than just throwing a body style out there without info."

"Those guys have been working field and boundary, just keeping them home left and right a little bit still until we can get a little bit more data once we get in full pads. That's how we're gonna approach it.”

Oregon has their first scrimmage on Saturday, a huge opportunity for players to really show their standing and where they are. Chance is excited for it too.

“I think we want to keep the ball in front of us first and foremost. We want to align, half the battle in football is getting in line, knowing your assignment and then playing with great effort. That's who we are as a program, in terms of our toughness, our commitment, and our discipline.

"So I'm really looking for us to be efficient in terms of how we get aligned, how we operate in between the whistles, after the whistles and our pre snap movements. That's really what I'm looking forward to see how the operation and how we handle that with the hands-off and the coach's off on the sideline and the coordinators are in the box.

Currently, it looks like Bridges and Manning are competing for a starting spot in week one. Chance has a big decision to make and likes what he's seeing early.

“Right now man it’s heated,” Chance said. “We haven't got out there and tackled live. Each of them have a great opportunity. There's an equal share. Neither guy has played in football games. So no one has an advantage right now. All we got is the first opportunity.”

More from Ducks Digest

Top performers from Oregon's first scrimmage of fall camp: Offense

Top performers from Oregon's first scrimmage of fall camp: Defense

Final Forecast 2.0: Projecting Oregon's 2022 Recruiting Class

Join the Community

Follow Nick on Twitter: @nickbatt22

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @DucksDigest/ Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE