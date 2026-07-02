Savannah Bananas Make History At Oregon Football's Autzen Stadium

The Savannah Bananas didn't just play two sold-out games at Oregon Football's Autzen Stadium in Eugene...

One of the fastest-growing entertainment brands in sports, "Banana Ball" made history.

The Bananas celebrate their win as the Savannah Bananas visit Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon on June 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Autzen Stadium Beats Fenway Park In Banana Ball Record

Autzen Stadium hosted the most-watched Banana Ball game ever, on Sunday, June 28. The Bananas battled The Party Animals in an electric showing of the fun-loving baseball game and 1.2 million viewers watched on ABC, crushing their previous record set at historic Fenway Park.

The creator of "Banana Ball, Jesse Cole's message on X made it clear that the Savannah Bananas are pushing to become even more relevant.

"New Banana Ball viewership record on ABC!



It’s 45% bigger than our previous record on ESPN at Fenway Park in 2025. The 1.2 million does not include YouTube viewership and Disney+ viewership.



From averaging 500,000 viewers to last year to passing a million this year. Beyond grateful for all the support!



Thank you Banana Nation! We’re just getting started!"

Savannah Bananas shortstop Ryan Cox throws out a pitch as the Savannah Bananas visit Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon on June 27, 2026. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon is showing off just how powerful the Ducks brand is nationally, even during football offseason. Autzen Stadium is now part of a bigger sports media story, proving that Eugene is a stage for nationally relevant, non-football events.

In late June, when most college football programs are quiet, the Ducks are still making national headlines.

Banana Ball And The Oregon Ducks

What makes Banana Ball unique? It's pushing the limits with its on-stop entertaining baseball, acrobatic plays, dancing on the diamond and batters box.

The fan involvement makes it different, as fans can record outs when catching a foul ball. Banana Ball rules include a two-hour game time limit, no bunting and a tie-breaker where a pitcher and fielder face off against a single batter.

In Eugene, the Banana Ball fanfare included a lot of Oregon football crossover during its two games.

Jesse Cole, center left, and the Oregon Duck dance in matching yellow suits as the Savannah Bananas visit Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon on June 27, 2026. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Check out the performance below of AC/DC's "Thunderstruck" from the Party Animals and the Oregon Ducks Cheerleaders - the signature routine of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, who electrify at every single Cowboys home game at AT&T Stadium.

You could say this was… electric 😉 pic.twitter.com/n4dxgoqfwb — The Party Animals (@ThePrtyAnimals) July 1, 2026

Another way the Bananas embraced the Ducks is via their uniforms.

Famously known for their signature vibrant yellow jerseys, the Bananas wore green and yellow in tribute to Oregon football. On the TV broadcast, the Bananas made it clear...

"I love the green, I feel like an Oregon Duck!”

Cole, also known as "Yellow Tux Jesse" typically dons a yellow tux during games but switched it up in Eugene. Cole wore a yellow Oregon "Stomp Out Cancer" jersey and KD 16 Oregon PE sneakers.

The jersey Cole wore was Oregon's "Heroes" uniform from 2024. Fans will remember it as the heartfelt uniform that included personal touches designed by Lanning and his family, including his wife, Sauphia, who completed treatment for bone cancer in 2017

The Bananas adopted another Oregon football tradition by dancing to "Shout" ... the beloved Autzen dance party where Ducks fans sing the Otis Day and the Knights song between the third and fourth quarters.

The Bananas, which started in 2016, have played in NFL and MLB stadiums over the past decade but left a heartfelt message as they left Oregon.

The Ducks’ brand got a national shout without Oregon even playing.



Green jerseys. Autzen Stadium. Banana Ball.



The Savannah Bananas brought one of sports’ most viral brands to Eugene & Oregon became part of the show.



Awesome video from @tysonalger!https://t.co/X8ecVWgmmq pic.twitter.com/b2rCUPFiIG — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) June 28, 2026

"Our first time in Oregon is one we'll remember forever," the Savannah Bananas posted on social media.

"Two sold out shows at Autzen Stadium led to two of the most electric crowds Banana Ball has ever seen (and heard). We did a lot of Shouting, had an insane performance from professional dancer Blake McGrath, and even had former big leaguer Jed Lowrie hit an RBI. We loved going green for the weekend with all 120,000 of you. Eugene, we love yah."

The 120,000 attendance number is the total number over two games at Autzen Stadium.

In 2025, the Bananas played games in 40 cities, including three NFL stadiums and 17 MLB stadiums. Their first NFL stadium game was at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., where they played in front of a sold-out crowd of 65,000. On April 26, the Bananas and the Party Animals played a game in front of 81,000 people at Clemson University’s Memorial Stadium.

The Bananas and the Ducks have a lot in common: creative marketing, electric play and a growing brand. And now... they share starring in Autzen Stadium.

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