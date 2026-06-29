Savannah Bananas Leave Heartfelt Message Following Autzen Stadium Series

The Oregon Ducks were the newest home to the worldwide sensation Banana Ball program, the Savannah Bananas. The Bananas were in Eugene to playin the Ducks' home football stadium, Autzen Stadium, after creating their own baseball field for the event. The Bananas were in attendance on both Saturday and Sunday, as they played Banana Ball in front of two sold-out crowds.

Following the two-game series, the Bananas' social media page on X left a heartfelt message to Oregon fans and the city of Eugene as a whole.

Savannah Bananas' Heartfelt Message Following Autzen Stadium Games

The Party Animals mascot crowns the Duck as the Savannah Bananas visit Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon on June 27, 2026. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Our first time in Oregon is one we'll remember forever," the Savannah Bananas said on social media.

"Two sold out shows at Autzen Stadium led to two of the most electric crowds Banana Ball has ever seen (and heard). We did a lot of Shouting, had an insane performance from professional dancer Blake McGrath, and even had former big leaguer Jed Lowrie hit an RBI. We loved going green for the weekend with all 120,000 of you. Eugene, we love yah."

Despite already visiting multiple major venues, a game out in the Pacific Northwest was the farthest that Savannah Bananas have traveled thus far, as they previously set a schedule that would land the team in 45 different states, while also scheduling at least one game in 75 different stadiums.

Fans dance and cheer as the Savannah Bananas visit Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon on June 27, 2026. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While this wasn't their first trip to a college stadium, making this the seventh of the tour, one could argue that this was their best trip thus far after they even opted to change the original color (yellow) of their jersey to the Oregon Ducks' green, a nod to the program's ever-changing uniforms. On top of doing this for the fans and the event, the Bananas had their fair share of bringing celebrities out, which is popular when it comes to their events.

This includes former MLB big leaguer Jed Lowrie, whom the Bananas mentioned in their post. The average ticket price for the event was reportedly around $75, according to thesavannahbananas.com, but even with these prices, it is no secret that fans who were in attendance got their money's worth.

This being due to all of the fun activites during the game and in between the breaks as there were multiple performances, including singing, dancing, and overall goofiness that fans can't find in many other places.

What's Next for the Savannah Bananas and the Oregon Ducks

The Bananas celebrate their win as the Savannah Bananas visit Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon on June 27, 2026. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now the Oregon Ducks and the grounds crew will get things back into order as the 2026 college football season is quickly approaching, while the Savannah Bananas will be back in action on July 3 in Iowa.

Oregon's football team will open the season against the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5 inside of Autzen Stadium. The Ducks will welcome some prominent Big Ten programs to Eugene, including the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Michigan Wolverines, in 2026.

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