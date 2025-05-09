Oregon Ducks, USC Trojans, Ohio State Pushing For 2027 4-Star Recruit Damani Warren
There's a long way until the Early National Signing Period for the 2027 recruiting class, but that doesn't stop the Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning from going out and investing significant time into building relationships with 2027 recruits.
One of the Ducks' top offense targets, four-star wide receiver Damani Warren, made his way to Eugene twice this spring and has began to develop an affinity with Oregon wide receiver coach Ross Douglas and Lanning.
Warren spoke with On3 about what he is looking for in programs as he searches for his next home.
“I am looking at how they develop players,” Warren said. “I want to see how much they want me, what the culture is and how I like the area. Finding a place I want to be is important because I don’t plan on transferring.”
The No. 7 wide receiver and No. 2 player in the state of Nevada according to 247Sports Composite rankings, the Ducks are battling it out with Ohio State and USC for Warren's commitment. Warren said his relationship with the Ducks' coaching staff has been a driving factor in his interest in the program.
“Oregon is doing all the right stuff and pushing all the right buttons right now. I like the staff at Oregon a lot. I have good chemistry with coach Douglas and we have built a great relationship since he got to Oregon. Dan Lanning is a down-to-earth coach I like a lot too. I have a strong connection with the people there and Oregon is definitely up there for me," Warren said.
Warren has visited Oregon multiple times with only one visit to Columbus to check out the Buckeyes. The Las Vegas, Nevada, prospect has plans to visit Oregon, Ohio State, and USC over the summer.
247Sports' Greg Biggins said that Warren's physical tools help separate him from the pack in his class. This past season as a sophomore, he caught 35 passes for 584 yards and five touchdowns, all while suffering through a shoulder injury.
"An athletic pass catcher...he’s a big, fluid 6-4 athlete with strong hands and body control. He’s a very smooth route runner and shows some elusiveness after the catch. He’s not a burner but does run well and can stretch the field. Has a big upside because of his physical traits and natural talent and will be fun to watch play a full season healthy in the fall," Biggins said.
Lanning and the Ducks have been able to recruit the wide receiver position at an etremely high level in recent years. In the 2025 recruiting cycle, Oregon reeled in five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore, and the cycle prior to that the Ducks brought in four-star Jeremiah McClellan. Will Warren be the next elite wide receiver to commit to Oregon?