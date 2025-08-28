Oregon’s New Nike Uniform Reveal Reinforces Ducks as College Football’s Style Icon
The No. 7 Oregon Ducks are kicking off the 2025 season in style... and proving that they will continue to innovate and be style icons in college football.
Could this be the first season in over ten years the Oregon Ducks don't wear white on the field? That question persists as the Ducks release their first uniform for their season opener at Autzen Stadium against Montana State: a yellow and green medley for a "stripe out" game theme.
Borrowing from last years' "Generation O" uniform line, this uniform combination features the green "Gang Green" jersey with yellow details, yellow pants, and a yellow helmet with a shiny green wing harkening back to the late 2010's style of Oregon Duck helmet wing.
Junior outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti models the uniform in Autzen Stadium. The native Hawaiian is Oregon raised, going to Sheldon High School in Eugene before joining the Ducks and is an essential part to the Ducks front defensive lineup.
Fans in even sections are encouraged to wear yellow, and ticket holders seated in odd sections at the venue are encouraged to wear green. Sections one through nine (which includes the marching band and student section) are supposed to wear green, breaking the stripe pattern for less than a quarter of the stadium.
The Ducks also started out their 2024 season with a "stripe out" theme, showing consistency for colors during the coach Dan Lanning era.
With the current color schedule for games released, and the recycling of uniform pieces from the "Generation O" era, it looks like the Ducks may not have a white-out game this year, the first time in over a decade.
Oregon's 2025 Color Schedule:
Aug. 30 vs. Montana State - Stripe Out (Even sections wear yellow, odd sections wear green)
Sept. vs. Oklahoma State - Wear Green
Sept. 13 at Northwestern Wildcats - Wear Green
Sept. 20 vs. Oregon State - Wear Black
Sept. 27 at Penn State - Wear Green
Oct. 11 vs. Indiana - Wear Yellow
Oct. 18 at Rutgers - Wear Green
Oct. 25 vs. Wisconsin - Wear Tie-Dye or Green
Nov. 8 at Iowa - Wear Green
Nov. 14 vs. Minnesota - Wear Green
Nov. 22 vs. USC - Wear Black
Nov. 29 at Washington - Wear Green
Interestingly enough, this is the first time in over ten years the Oregon Ducks have not had a white-themed game, and the first time the Ducks host a game not based on their traditional colors (green, white, black, yellow) like the tie dye game since 2019' "pink out" in honor of breast cancer survivors.
Even other Big Ten Conference teams agree, Oregon's uniforms are No. 1
At the Big Ten media days in Las Vegas, @strictlyfootball on TikTok interviewed several athletes from around the conference about their favorite uniforms, and one team stood out from the rest: Oregon.
"You've got to go with Oregon. You've got to go with Oregon," said Wisconsin cornerback Ricardo Hallman.
"I think just because, coming up as a kid you always saw Oregon. Know what I'm saying? The whole colorway. So I'll go with Oregon," said Maryland offensive lineman Isaiah Wright.
"All the jerseys in the Big Ten are great but imma have to go with Oregon," said Rutgers linebacker Dariel Djabome.
Originating from Oregon's deep relationship with Nike
Since the sportswear company's founder, Phil Knight, graduated from the University of Oregon in 1959, Nike has been tied to the Ducks. Nike frequently experiments with new technology on Oregon athletes, and their relationship with the Ducks is thoroughly detailed in a mini-documentary posted to the Go Ducks Youtube.