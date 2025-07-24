Oregon Ducks Land Commitment From Five-Star Receiver Recruit Over Ohio State Buckeyes
The Oregon Ducks are on the cusp of beginning the 2025 regular season but coach Dan Lanning and staff continue to build momentum two years out in the 2027 recruiting class.
Per reports Thursday from On3's Hayes Fawcett, Oregon has landed a commitment from five-star 2027 wide receiver Kesean Bowman, who chose the Ducks over the Ohio State Buckeyes, LSU Tigers and his home state Tennessee Volunteers.
A product of Brentwood Academy in Tennessee, Bowman is a five-star prospect on 247Sports' composite rankings, where he is also listed as the No. 1 player in the state, the No. 5 wide receiver in the class and the No. 23 overall player in the country.
Kesean Bowman's Message
“Let’s do it, Sco Ducks!!” Bowman told Fawcett.
Bowman took an unofficial visit to Oregon on May 31. He also took multiple trips to Tennessee along with an unofficial visit to North Carolina and coach Bill Belichick.
Bowman also received offers from teams like the Texas Longhorns, Florida Gators, Michigan Wolverines, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas A&M Aggies, Arkansas Razorbacks, Missouri Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, SMU Mustangs, Michigan State Spartans, Oklahoma Sooners, Auburn Tigers, Indiana Hoosiers and many more.
Oregon Wide Receivers Coach Ross Douglas
However, Oregon wide receivers coach Ross Douglas led the way in Bowman's recruitment, which appeared to be the difference for the Ducks.
“I went up to Oregon for three days and it was a great experience,” Bowman told Chad Simmons of Rivals. “It was my first time on the west coast, the coaches at Oregon showed me around and made me feel comfortable and at home. ... It was great being out there and building connections. I had a great time with coach Douglas. We spent a lot of time together and I liked being around him and the staff. I will be back for a game.”
Bowman's Elite Family Roots
According to Michigan State Spartans on SI, Bowman has three uncles who played college football, as the game clearly runs through his blood. He is the nephew of former Oklahoma State wide receiver Adarius Bowman, former Alabama receiver Mike Bowman and former Georgia cornerback Devin Bowman.
The Ducks still have a long way to go before signing their 2027 recruiting class, meaning Lanning and staff will have to remain keyed in on keeping Bowman committed to Oregon.
Other top programs from around the country will certainly keep eyes on him during the recruiting process, something the Ducks know all too well after losing a handful of commits in both the 2025 and 2026 classes this offseason.
Still, there's no doubt about the kind of talent that's set to come through Eugene in the coming seasons. In 2026, Oregon has commitments from five-star players like safety Jett Washington, tight end Kendre Harrison and offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho along with four-star talents like running back Tradarian Ball and wide receiver Jalen Lott among others.
Oregon begins the regular season at home against the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30 at