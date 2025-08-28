NFL Team Called Out For Copying Oregon Ducks Uniforms
On Thursday morning, the NFL and Nike unveiled the 2025 Rivalries Jerseys. The eight teams within the AFC East and the NFC West unveiled new uniforms that will be worn while facing a rival during the 2025 NFL season.
One of the team’s jerseys may seem eerily familiar to Oregon Ducks fans, though. The Seattle Seahawks have unveiled a white and green jersey, which has rubbed Ducks’ fans the wrong way for looking too much like past Oregon jerseys.
NFL Rivalries Jerseys Too Similar To Oregon Ducks?
On Aug. 28, the Seahawks released their jerseys, which are known as the “High-Decibel Zone.” The new uniforms are meant to celebrate local values while uniting fan traditions. With the Seattle Seahawks having the tradition of celebrating the 12th Man, the jerseys are meant to celebrate the tradition.
While the jersey is not an exact copy of past ones that the Oregon Ducks have worn, there is a resemblance. Due to the similarities, the unveiling has caused a commotion across social media. The main criticism is towards the green numbers, with the details around the chest and shoulders.
Nike makes both the NFL and the Oregon Ducks’ uniforms, which could factor into why the jerseys bear a resemblance to each other, especially with both teams using the color green.
Oregon Ducks Known For Iconic Football Uniforms
The Ducks have a long-standing partnership with Nike, as the company’s co-founder Phil Knight is an Oregon alumnus. The Ducks' iconic uniforms are overseen by a group of football athletes and Oregon football equipment administrator Kenny Farr.
The Oregon Ducks have had some of the most notable uniform combinations over the years. It is something the program and Ducks’ fans pride themselves on. Even players and fans of other programs have acknowledged Oregon’s success with their uniforms.
In 2024, the Ducks unveiled their 'Generation O' and went undefeated in their inaugural season in the Big Ten conference. This season will be no different when it comes to what the players are wearing, as Oregon has revealed what they will be wearing for the 2025 season opener.
What Uniforms Will Oregon Wear For Season Opener?
The No. 7 Oregon Ducks will open up the 2025 college football season against the Montana State Bobcats. As eager as fans are for the Ducks to get back on the field after a big season, the uniforms are causing just as much anticipation.
Against the Bobcats, the Ducks will be following a similar concept from the 2024 Generation O, with the combination featuring the "Gang Green" jersey with yellow details. It will also feature yellow pants and a yellow helmet with a shiny green wing, similar to the late 2010s style of Oregon Duck helmet wing.
The team is getting the fans involved in the opening game as well, as the matchup at Autzen Stadium will be a stripe out. Fans in even sections are encouraged to wear yellow, while those in odd sections should wear green. This will bear a strong resemblance to the players on the field and will make for an exciting game.
While the Seattle Seahawks' Rivalries jerseys bear a strong resemblance to the Ducks', it is not an exact copy. The Oregon Ducks still stand as the program with a strong tradition of wearing multiple uniforms that cause them to differentiate themselves from other teams.
The Oregon Ducks will kick off the 2025 season against the Montana State Bobcats on Saturday, Aug. 30, at Autzen Stadium.