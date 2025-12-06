How Texas Tech's Win Over BYU Impacts Oregon Ducks' Playoff Seed

The No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders defeated the No. 11 BYU Cougars 34-7 in the Big 12 Championship Game meaning the No. 5 Oregon Ducks will most likely stay outside of the top four in the College Football Playoff bracket.

If Oregon doesn't get a bye in the first round, the Ducks will host a CFP game in Autzen Stadium.

Why Oregon Likely Stays Outside Top Four

BYU trailed 13-7 in the third quarter, but Texas Tech forced four turnovers in the second half to pull away and win the Big 12 title. Red Raiders linebacker Ben Roberts intercepted BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier after tipping the ball to himself, and Texas Tech running back Cameron Dickey scored on the very next play. Roberts came up with a second interception with a one-handed catch in the fourth quarter.

Dec 6, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Ben Roberts (13) returns an interception against the BYU Cougars during the second half at AT&T Stadium | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

With the win, Texas Tech stamped their spot in the top four. No. 1 Ohio State and No. 2 Indiana are likely guaranteed first-round byes, leaving only the SEC Championship Game with top-four stakes.

The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide have yet to square off in the SEC title game, but a Georgia loss is unlikely to drop the Bulldogs below teams that didn't play in conference championships like No. 5 Oregon, No. 6 Ole Miss, No. 7 Texas A&M, or No. 8 Oklahoma.

A Georgia loss would cause Texas Tech to move up, but a Bulldogs win likely keeps the Red Raiders at No. 4.

Does Georgia stay ahead of Oregon regardless of the result of the SEC title game? Meanwhile, how high would Alabama climb if the Crimson Tide beat the Bulldogs? Some believe Alabama could climb as high as No. 4, meaning Oregon is blocked from gaining a top-four seed.

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart is interviewed on the field prior to the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Biggest CFP Questions

How Ohio State and Indiana will be ranked after the Big Ten Championship Game remains to be seen, but neither team will likely be punished much for losing an extra game. However, if the game in Indianapolis, Indiana, is a one-sided competition, there could be some shuffling within the top four.

Does Oregon want a bye? The Ducks did not have success with a long break after winning the 2024 Big Ten Championship Game over Penn State as Oregon was blown out by Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.

After the lopsided defeat, does BYU fall out of the bracket? The Cougars have two bad losses to Texas Tech on their résumé, opening the door for teams like No. 10 Notre Dame or No. 12 Miami to receive at-large bids.

CFP Selection Committee Rankings Week 14

1. Ohio State

2. Indiana

3. Georgia

4. Texas Tech

5. Oregon

6. Ole Miss

7. Texas A&M

8. Oklahoma

9. Alabama

10. Notre Dame

11. BYU

12. Miami

13. Texas

14. Vanderbilt

15. Utah

16. USC

17. Virginia

18. Arizona

19. Michigan

20. Tulane

21. Houston

22. Georgia Tech

23. Iowa

24. North Texas

25. James Madison

Nov 29, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning after the game against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Dan Lanning on Oregon's Playoff Future

Earlier in the week, Oregon coach Dan Lanning talked about the Ducks' opportunity in the CFP and how the team has proven itself.

“You can have some hiccups. We had one. We learned a lot from it, but you don't get second, third, fourth tries, and we knew that. So, we had to play a certain way to make sure that we have that opportunity, and the guys wanted to make sure we did that on the field.”

Lanning was also asked about his thoughts on hosting a first-round game in the CFP at home inside Autzen Stadium:

“I think they'll be pretty cranked up. Hopefully it's interesting weather. I know it could be fun for somebody coming.”