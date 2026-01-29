Three Games the Oregon Ducks Can’t Afford to Lose in 2026
The Oregon Ducks will go into their 2026 season with high expectations, and a very low margin of error given the strength of their schedule. The Ducks have important games against Ohio State on the road, as well as a home duel with the Michigan Wolverines. While the Ducks don't “have” to defeat Ohio State in Columbus in 2026, there are a plethora of games the Ducks simply can't afford to lose if they hope to make the College Football Playoff.
Throughout the course of the season in 2024 and 2025, the Ducks and coach Dan Lanning did themselves a favor by not dropping any games against lesser opponents. They will have to do the same in 2026 to avoid leaving their fate in the hands of the CFP committee.
Here are three "must win" games for the 2026 season.
Ducks' Must Win Season Opener Against Boise State
One game in 2026 that the Ducks absolutely can not afford to drop is their season opener at home against Boise State. The Ducks started slow against Idaho in their season opener in 2024 and will have to get off on the right foot to start their season. The Ducks faced off against Boise State in their second game of the season in 2024, and it went down to the wire, requiring a game-winning field goal from Oregon to escape.
Oregon Ducks Will Face Tough Road Test Against Michigan State
The Ducks will have a road trip to Michigan State in their penultimate game of the season, which will be a must-win game. The Ducks being undefeated up until that game is a tall order, and if they do enter their game in East Lansing with a loss on their schedule already, a loss to the Spartans could be seen as damning by the College Football Playoff committee.
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish were left out of the 2025 College Football Playoff with just two losses, so there is a precedent in place that a 10-2 team could find itself on the outside looking in.
Oregon Ducks Must Build Momentum Going in to Gauntlet of Schedule
A third game the Ducks can not afford to lose is their Halloween game at home against Northwestern. The Ducks were able to defeat Northwestern away last season and will need the same result in 2026. The Ducks travel to Columbus a week after their matchup against the Wildcats, and return home a week after that to take on Michigan. A loss to Northwestern could start a skid that would essentially ruin the Ducks' chances to make the College Football Playoff.
If Oregon is able to take care of business against Boise State, Michigan State, and Northwestern, then a loss to either Ohio State in Columbus or against Michigan at Autzen Stadium shouldn't destroy their national championship dreams.
Kyle Clements is beat writer for Oregon Ducks on SI. Kyle is a 2019 graduate of Southern Oregon University and currently does play-by-play for SOU football and men’s and women’s soccer. He currently also writes for Oregon State on SI and hosts a daily sports show in southern Oregon on The Ace Sports Radio, 107.9 FM and 1300 AM. Kyle also does play-by-play for the Rogue Valley Royals hockey team and the North Medford High School Black Tornado for TableRockSports.net. Kyle lives in Ashland, Oregon with his wife and a Dalmatian named Penny.