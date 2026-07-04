Three Positive Traits Five-Star Recruit Hayden Stepp Brings to Oregon

The Oregon Ducks have been on a mission when it comes to the 2027 recruiting cycle, as they currently have a total of 24 commits in the 2027 class, with more expected to join the class later in the cycle. The Ducks have landed plenty of their top targets, including five-star cornerback recruit Hayden Stepp from Bishop Gorman High School in the state of Nevada.

Stepp ranks as the nation's No. 16 prospect, No. 3 cornerback, and the No. 1 player in the state of Nevada, according to ESPN. There are many things that Stepp does well, which not only helped him earn his ranking but will help him be an efficient defender in college. Here are three things that stand out the most.

1. Vision

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning leads practice for the Ducks Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Eugene. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The thing that is most obvious about Stepp is his ability to use his vision to his advantage. When playing for a high school team like Bishop Gorman, he is expected to see the best offenses at the high school level. This is important not only for his development, but also for playing against high-caliber offenses, he is able to use his vision to make some big plays. He is great at identifying where the quarterback is going with the ball before he does, which allows him to make a break on the ball.

He is also skilled when it comes to using his vision to swat the football out of the hands of wide receivers. His vision has helped him tremendously at the high school level, as he is always one step ahead of the other players on the defensive side of the ball.

2. Discipline

Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning talks to the media. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Arguably the biggest trait that Stepp has is the fact that he is disciplined. While many will think of discipline as listening to the coaches, he is disciplined in a different way. Stepp is disciplined because he is doing all of the right things without trying to be flashy. He knows that he can work wide receivers into disadvantages, which is something that has made him an outstanding man-coverage cornerback.

In multiple clips from Stepp's high school games, the Nevada standout was pushing the wide receiver to the outside closer to the sideline, which would put the receiver in a tough situation. It would take a miraculous play for the wide receiver to be able to bring the ball down, as he is using the sideline as another defender and is lengthy enough with his wingspan to not allow much space for a quarterback to drop the ball in the bucket. This is something that many coaches fail to teach in high school, but Stepp is ahead of the game.

3. Fluidness in Lower Body

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning during practice with the Oregon Ducks Wednesday Aug. 21, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There is a major tendency for the taller athletes to have fluid movements in the hips, but this is an aspect in which Stepp doesn't fall short. Playing the cornerback position is one position that requires active hips, especially when having to flip angles in coverage. This is why the hips being fluid is very key. Throughout his high school film, he isn't seen being burnt on double moves or quick cuts thanks to his hips being able to flip from one side to another.

This is arguably the one trait that will allow him to see the field the quickest in college. Stepp is already expected to be a monster at the next level, but if he continues to develop this trait even more, then there is a chance that he could be the best defender on the Oregon roster at some point in his career.

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