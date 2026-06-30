Four-Star Recruit Could Be Next to Commit to the Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks continue to pursue a top-five class in the 2027 recruiting cycle, as they have hopes of landing multiple targets who remain uncommitted on their recruiting board. While any prospect can commit at any time, there is a major belief about who could be next to join coach Dan Lanning and his staff.

Who Could Be Next to Commit to Dan Lanning

Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

One player who could be the next Oregon Ducks commit is four-star athlete recruit Tae Walden Jr., who is set to announce his commitment on Wednesday during the Rivals Summer Signing Day Show and has quickly become a top target for coach Dan Lanning and his staff. He is a prospect who brings versatility on both offense and defense and could be used in many different ways as a whole.

Walden Jr. is rated as the nation's No. 56 prospect in the nation, No. 4 athlete, and the No. 3 player in the Tri-Star state, according to 247Sports. He is rated as an athlete due to his positional versatility, as he plays both offense and defense for Collierville High School.

On the offensive side of the ball, he plays wide receiver, as he finished 2025 with a great stat line. According to MaxPreps, he finished the season with 42 receptions, while also finishing with 912 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. This would mean that he is scoring a touchdown on nearly 25 percent of his catches, with an average of a touchdown in every 4.2 receptions

While his offensive statistics lead many to believe he could play offense at the next level, the likely position he will play in college is cornerback, as he has proven to be a great defensive player at the high school level. In the 2025 season, he finished with 17 pass breakups and also finished the season with five interceptions, per MaxPreps. This was a top stat line from a cornerback in the state of Tennessee.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tae Walden Jr's. NFL Legacy

Walden's father, Erik Walden, was a top tackler in the NFL and a sure player at the linebacker and EDGE position. Walden's father played in the NFL for the Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, Green Bay Packers, and the Indianapolis Colts.

He finished his career with over 300 tackles, along with finishing his career with 35 sacks. This is just one major reason that many believe Walden will be a standout cornerback at the next level, along with his reasonable size, measuring in at around 6-2, according to 247Sports.

Collierville's Tae Walden Jr (1) returns a kickoff for a touchdown during the second round Class 6A playoff game between Antioch High School and Collierville High School in Collierville, Tenn., on November 14, 2025. | Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As of now, the Ducks seem to be in a good spot, as they are just one finalist in his recruitment, as each team that he visited seems to be a finalist in his recruitment. According to Rivals, Walden is deciding between Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Oregon, and Ole Miss.

As of now, the Ducks are predicted to land his commitment according to multiple Rivals reporters and expert predictions from the likes of Steve Wiltfong and Chad Simmons. If the Ducks were to land his commitment, then he would be the second commitment at the cornerback position.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.