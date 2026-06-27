Oregon Four-Star Receiver Target Blake Wong Announces Recruiting Decision

Fresh off of losing a recruiting battle to coach Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes for four-star offensive tackle Caden Moss, the Oregon Ducks came up short again, this time for a coveted wide receiver.

On Saturday afternoon, four-star wide receiver Blake Wong committed to the BYU Cougars over Oregon, Ohio State, and Utah, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett. The 6-1, 170-pound wide receiver from Norco, California wrote in his commitment post, “Thank you lord, Go Cougs.” It was a major pickup for a BYU team that is coming off back-to-back 11-win seasons.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wong commits to BYU as the No. 345 overall player nationally and No. 50 wide receiver in the 2027 recruiting class, per 247Sports Composite rankings. Despite missing out on Wong, coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks still have a strong 2027 recruiting class, including talented commits at the wide receiver position. Here’s a breakdown of a few of them.

Oregon’s 2027 Wide Receiver Commits

Harper Woods wide receiver Dakota Guerrant (1) stands on the field during a Division 4 regional final against Divine Child High School at John Glenn High School in Westland on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. | David Rodriguez Muñoz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Five-star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant from Harper Woods, Michigan, highlights what is another impressive recruiting class under coach Dan Lanning. Guerrant is one of two five-stars in the Ducks' 2027 recruiting class, the other being edge rusher Rashad Steeets from Raleigh, North Carolina.

Landing Guerrant was seen as an impressive pickup by Lanning as they landed him over his home-state team, the Michigan Wolverines. Guerrant is considered among the best wide receiver recruits in the 2027 recruiting class as he’s ranked the No. 4 player at his position and the No. 23 player nationally, per 247Sports.

With his talent, Guerrant has the potential to make an immediate impact with the Ducks. Other wide receiver commits in the Ducks' 2027 recruiting class include three-star wide receiver Malachi Garlington from Happy Valley, Oregon.

Oregon’s 2027 Recruiting Class Ranking

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning on the field prior to the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Following the commitment of Wong to the Cougars, the Ducks remain the top-ranked team from the Big Ten in the 2027 recruiting class rankings. With 20 total commits in their 2027 class, the Ducks rank No. 6 overall nationally in the recruiting team rankings, per 247Sports.

The five schools in front of Lanning’s Ducks include the Texas A&M Aggies (No. 1), Notre Dame Fighting Irish (No. 2), Miami Hurricanes (No. 3), Oklahoma Sooners (No. 4), and Texas Longhorns (No. 5).

Ohio State, with 17 total commits, is the second highest-ranked Big Ten team in the 2027 recruiting class rankings behind the Ducks at No. 8 overall. As the 2026 college football season approaches and recruiting for the 2027 cycle continues to heat up, it’ll be interesting to see which school takes the crown for the top recruiting class out of the Big Ten.

Both the Buckeyes and Ducks are looking to dethrone coach Lincoln Riley’s Trojans for the top recruiting class in the Big Ten for the 2027 cycle. The Trojans finished with the No. 1 overall 2026 recruiting class, per 247Sports, and are currently ranked No. 14 overall for 2027 with 14 total commits.

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