Three Reasons Why Penn State's Dynamic Running Back Duo Will Test Oregon's Defense
The No. 6-ranked Oregon Ducks are dominating both sides of the ball to start the 2025 season and have especially made noise on the defensive side of the ball despite losing a handful of prominent starters to the NFL. Four games in, the Ducks ranked 12th nationally in total defense, tied for ninth nationally with LSU for scoring defense, and sit in the top-20 nationally in turnover margin.
While the Ducks have been on the hunt to start the season, they’ll face their toughest task thus far when they take the field Saturday night in Happy Valley against the No. 3-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions. The Penn State defense is formidable, but defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi and the Oregon defense will have their hands full when NFL running back prospects Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen line up.
Both highly acclaimed running backs sit in the top ten of Penn State’s storied running back history, and both have totaled over 3,000 yards on the ground. The Penn State offensive line is among the most experienced and talented units in the country as well. The Ducks’ defense will have to show just how talented and deep they are to slow down this attack at home. Here are three reasons why the dynamic duo is so dangerous.
Shared Workload:
It’s not like one of those bell cow systems where one player will get 30 to 35 attempts per game and potentially wear down over the course of four quarters. These players will stay fresh all night and complement different facets of the scheme.
Experience:
These players are tried and true. They’ve played against the best of the best on the biggest stages, including Oregon last season in the Big Ten title game, where they both had monster showings. The duo won’t wilt under the pressure; they welcome it.
Thunder and Lightning:
Allen is the thunder, and Singleton is the lightning. While both are balanced players in their own way, they present different strengths to a defense. Allen is more of the traditional thumper of a running back, and Singleton is a bit more dynamic. However, no calls are off limits when either is in. Both are also a threat to catch the ball out of the backfield.
What The Coaches Say:
“I mentioned to you guys about Kaytron’s offseason, I think you’re seeing it, right? You’re seeing what we talked about. His ability to go the distance and be explosive. His yards per carry are as impressive as anybody in the country, and obviously…he’s earned that. He’s earned that right to be a guy that we want to get the ball into his hands as much as we possibly can,” Franklin said of Kaytron Allen.
"Nick has worked really hard this offseason on some things in terms of open-field running and some different tools and weapons, but on Saturdays, I want to go let it rip and play fast and powerful and explosive, which is his style. He's a downhill, full-speed back. On Saturdays, I want him to do that. I think you're going to see that from him as well. He's been too successful for too long here at Penn State,” said Franklin of Nick Singleton.
“Offensively, they’re really tough to prepare for because they’re moving almost every play. ... [They] have great running backs,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said earlier this week.