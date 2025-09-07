Why Oregon’s Justin Herbert’s Win Over Patrick Mahomes Could Jumpstart NFL MVP Run
The last time Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was seen on a football field, it was the worst game of his career. In an embarrassing playoff loss to the Houston Texans, Herbert threw more interceptions in that game than he did the entire 17-game regular season. It wasn’t an easy offseason for the former Oregon Ducks star, but he sorted through the noise and kept working.
Last night in the season opener against the dynastic Kansas City Chiefs and the arguable best player in football, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Hebert had what could’ve been the best game of his storied career. Herbert renounced himself to the masses with a 25/34, 318 passing yard, three touchdown performance leading the Chargers to a 27-21 victory in São Paulo, Brazil.
Herbert also flashed some dynamic athleticism while using his legs to evade pressure and make plays on the ground, including a game-clinching scramble on a 3rd down play with 14 yards to go that put a bow on a masterclass performance. Herbert has thrown for more yards than any quarterback in NFL history through their first five seasons, and if the opener was any indication, he’ll set the mark again in his sixth season.
“We knew it was going to be a dogfight, so we showed up today with our best effort,” Herbert said. “It was fun to see.”
Herbert has always been a man of few words, but his play speaks volumes. Herbert’s stat line was amazing, the advanced analytics even better, but what he was able to do in the second half was downright gaudy. Herbert was a remarkable 13/16 passing, 169 total yards, threw two touchdowns, and was nearly perfect on money downs.
According to ESPN's Kris Rhim, Herbert recorded his 14th career game with three passing touchdowns and zero interceptions, the 3rd most by a player through their first 80 career games in NFL history. (Mahomes (21), Rodgers (14).
On 3rd downs specifically, Herbert was exemplary, going 7/8 for two passing touchdowns, and the aforementioned 19-yard scramble on 3rd-and-14 to seal the game for the Chargers. It wasn’t just the stat sheet Herbert filled; he passed the eye test with flying colors. From his command of the offense to showcasing pure arm talent, displaying his athleticism, situational awareness, and clutch plays, Herbert checked every box.
Some criticized Herbert for a lack of clutch performances in big games, but Oregon fans will remember Herbert using his legs to win the 2020 Rose Bowl over Wisconsin. Against Kansas City, Herbert used his legs once again to ice the game.
There are 16 games left to play, but out playing Patrick Mahomes in a primetime division game hold weight. Herbert may have just gotten the wheels turning on an MVP campaign. We’re a long way from that being realized, but people love a great story, and Herbert just wrote the best opening chapter anyone could’ve hoped for.