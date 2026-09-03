Oregon Recruit Rashad Streets Pushing to Flip 5-Star Ohio State Commit

Oregon Ducks first-year defensive coordinator Chris Hampton and edge coach Kamran Araghi landed a big-time commitment from five-star edge Rashad Streets out of Milbrook in Raleigh, North Carolina, back on April 3. He chose coach Dan Lanning's program over the Alabama Crimson Tide, Ohio State Buckeyes, and NC State Wolfpack.

Now, Streets is doing some recruiting of his own with a fellow pass rusher from the 2027 recruiting class.

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Ohio State Football head coach Ryan Day speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ohio State Buckeyes Commit David Jacobs to Flip?

During Streets' official visit back on June 19, a video recap was made by JaiVizuals on YouTube. He shared this message with Ohio State five-star edge commit David Jacobs:

“Come to the O, bro. Don’t stay at Ohio State. That s*** ass, I ain’t gonna lie," Streets said.

Jacobs, a 6-5 and 235-pound product, pledged his commitment to coach Ryan Day on Jan. 29, 2025, and recently went on his official visit to Columbus, Ohio, on June 12, 2026. In his first three high school seasons with Blessed Trinity Catholic in Roswell, Georgia, he collected an astounding 305 total tackles, 73 tackles for losses, 34 sacks, and five forced fumbles.

Rivals lists Jacobs as the prized edge rusher in the 2027 recruiting class, the No. 3 overall recruit in the nation, and the No. 2 prospect coming out of the state of Georgia. He would complement Streets nicely when rushing opposing quarterbacks and preventing the outside run side-by-side with the Pacific Northwest powerhouse.

New co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Chris Hampton, right, joins the first practice of spring for Oregon football as they prepare for the 2023 season. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What Oregon Ducks Commit Rashad Streets Brings to the Table

As for Streets, the 6-3 and 240-pounder combined for 226 total tackles, 75 tackles for losses, 41.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, four pass breakups, three fumble recoveries, and one safety across 27 contests during his sophomore and junior high school seasons. His physicality, top-heavy speed, and high energy are what drew the attention of Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti, who was his primary recruiter.

Per Rivals, Streets is ranked as the nation's No. 32 overall player, the No. 7 competitor at his position, and the No. 3 recruit coming out of the state of North Carolina. He's also a multi-sport athlete in track and field throwing events.

With the Ducks losing a majority of their firepower on the defensive line after the 2026 season, some pressure is put on the five-star talent in his first year in Eugene, Oregon.

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Oregon Football head coach Dan Lanning speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rest of the 2027 Recruiting Class in the Pacific Northwest

According to Rivals, the Ducks' future 2027 class stands at No. 4 amongst college football's top programs and No. 1 in the Big Ten Conference.

Here are the 25 commits in Oregon's class:

Five-star edge Rashad Streets (Raleigh, North Carolina)

Five-star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant (Harper Woods, Michigan)

Four-star wide receiver Xavier Sabb (Glassboro, New Jersey)

Four-star cornerback Hayden Stepp (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Four-star quarterback Will Mencl (Chandler, Arizona)

Four-star athlete Tae Walden Jr. (Collierville, Tennessee)

Four-star linebacker Toa Satele (Mililani, Hawaii)

Four-star linebacker Brayton Feister (Massillon, Ohio)

Four-star defensive lineman Zane Rowe (Little Elm, Texas)

Four-star running back CaDarius McMiller (Tyler, Texas)

Four-star defensive lineman Cameron Pritchett (Alabaster, Alabama)

Four-star safety Semaj Stanford (Broken Arrow, Oklahoma)

Four-star linebacker Brandon Lockley Jr. (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

Four-star tight end Anthony Cartwright III (Detroit, Michigan)

Four-star offensive lineman Gus Corsair (Hays, Kansas)

Four-star cornerback Josiah Molden (West Linn, Oregon)

Four-star offensive tackle Cameron Wagner (Saint Joseph, Illinois)

Three-star safety Malakai Taufoou (San Mateo, California)

Three-star offensive tackle Avery Michael (Turlock, California)

Three-star defensive lineman Achilles Reyna (Seattle, Washington)

Three-star offensive lineman Lex Mailangi (Santa Ana, California)

Three-star athlete Sam Ngata (Salt Lake City, Utah)

Three-star edge Josh Christensen (Lake Oswego, Oregon)

Three-star wide receiver Malachi Garlington (Happy Valley, Oregon)

Three-star tight end George VanSandt (Portland, Oregon)

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