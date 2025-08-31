Ducks Digest

Three Big Takeaways From Oregon Ducks' Week 1 Win Over Montana State

The Oregon Ducks were never in danger in their week 1 game against Montana State, defeating the Montana State Bobcats 59-13. It was a day when some true freshmen made a big statement. Here are three takeaways from the Oregon Ducks' win.

Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talks to wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. (2) during warm ups before a game against the Montana State Bobcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks got their 2025 campaign off to a picture-perfect start in their week one matchup against Montana State. Not only did Oregon win 59-13, but they had six different players find the end zone. Here are three big takeaways in the aftermath of Oregon’s victory.

The Freshmen Mean Business

Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) leaps over Montana State Bobcats defensive back Bryant Meredith (6) during the first half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Some high-profile prospects recruited by Oreon coach Dan Lanning showed up in a huge way against Montana State. Freshman running back Jordon Davison carried six times for 26 yards and found the end zone for a touchdown on three separate occasions. Davison worked mostly in a committee with Ducks running backs Noah Whittington and Dierre Hill Jr. 

Freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore is every bit as good as advertised. Although Moore didn’t find the end zone on the day, he reeled in three catches for 26 yards, had an absurd hurdle over a Montana State defender, and got a pancake block in the end zone to pave the way for Gary Bryant Jr to score.

When asked about the Moore pancake block after the game, Lanning was complimentary of Moore, before revealing Moore had actually been blocking the wrong man.

“I'm really proud of that play, he was blocking the wrong guy; but he's blocking his butt off. That's what's exciting: we can make full-speed mistakes and then we can make them full-speed and do an unbelievable job for our team, that's huge.”

Defensive Line Could Be Poised For An All-Time Year

Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei (10) hugs Montana State Bobcats defensive tackle Josaiah Asuega (94) after a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Ducks' defensive line, anchored by Matayo Uiagalelei, recorded three sacks and seven tackles for loss in the win over the Bobcats. Uiagalelei was responsible for two of the three sacks Oregon had on the day, with freshman Nasir Wyatt recording the other. Uiagalelei is now on pace for a whopping 24 sacks on the season.

The Ducks held Montana State to an astounding 46 yards on the ground. Ducks defensive lineman A’mauri Washington was involved in quite a few stops, recording five tackles on the day.

Oregon Special Teams Group: Difference Makers?

Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Noah Whittington (6) catches the opening game kickoff during the first half against the Montana State Bobcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Ducks, who have been infamously plagued by kicking issues in the past, had no reason to worry in week 1 as Oregon kicker Atticus Sappington was a perfect five for five from PATs and drilled a 23-yard field goal. Kicker Gage Hurych was a perfect three for three from PAT’S. 

The Ducks punt rush team was on fire in week one. The Ducks blocked one punt and got a hand on another. Noah Whittington and Dierre Hill Jr split kick return duties, with Hill returning two kicks for 50 yards, and Whittington returning two for 41 yards. Gary Bryant Jr was active in the punt return game, fielding two punts and gaining 17 yards. 

