Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Raves About Wide Receiver After Two Blocked Punts
The No. 7 Oregon Ducks cruised their way to a 59-13 win over the Montana State Bobcats on Saturday in the season opener at Autzen Stadium.
Despite being ranked No. 7 in the AP Poll headed into the game, a blowout win was far from a guarantee considering how unexpectedly tight last season's opener against Idaho was. The Ducks won that game 24-14, but there was no such thrills this time around.
This was due in large part to the big boost on special teams that wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan provided in the first half, a swing that allowed the Ducks to eventually get an easy, stress-free win.
Jeremiah McClellan Praised by Dan Lanning
Oregon coach Dan Lanning had some high praise for McClellan, who was credited with two blocked punts in the win.
His first block was the most impactful. With Oregon up 14-0 midway through the first quarter, he flew threw the line and violently blocked the punt, allowing the Ducks offense to set up inside the 10-yard line. Oregon was unable to punch it into the end zone but still managed a field goal out of it to take a 17-0 lead.
"You talk about like biggest growth guys, like guys that took some of the biggest steps, and I'd say J Mac is one of those guys that's taken the biggest step for us in his second season," Lanning said. "His mindset, his temperament, the way he approaches every day, special teams being important to him so I was excited to see him out there making an impact for us today."
This marked Oregon's first blocked punt since the 2023 season. He was then credited with a partially blocked punt later in the game. It's hard enough to get one, let alone two, regardless of who the opponent is. As a freshman last season, McClellan caught just three passes for 24 yards, appearing in four games before utilizing his redshirt.
Though his impact on special teams has already been felt, McClellan is looking to increase his role on offense as well. He had one catch for 13 yards against Montana State but a few weeks before the season, McClellan said that the competition in the wide receiver room had continued to heat up.
"Everybody's just competing," he said. "It's a whole bunch of dogs in the room. Everybody really wants it. So every day you got to bring your A game."
Montana State Coach Reacts to Blocked Punts
Montana State head coach Brent Vigen said after the game that the first blocked punt from McClellan caused a huge momentum swing, something that the Bobcats simply couldn't afford in a game where they were already at a major disadvantage.
“That sequence where we had, maybe our one play of the day where we flipped the field, Colby [Frokjer] hit a really good punt, we covered offense well, and we were called back," Vigen said, per The Oregonian. "They said we were back off the line too much. You typically get a warning for that, but I guess it was too egregious. That was our second punt, and then we turn around and get the next one blocked. You don’t know what kind of swing that causes."
"If it would’ve stayed with the first play, it might have been. You give that kind of team a short field -- I want to say that was maybe their third possession -- that is not going to go well for us," Vigen continued.
The Ducks will host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday in Eugene at 12:30 p.m. PT.