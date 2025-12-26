Three Texas Tech Weaknesses That Oregon Can Expose In The Orange Bowl

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks have reached the stage in the College Football Playoff where they were eliminated last season in the Rose Bowl by the eventual national champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes. This time around, Oregon hopes to advance to the CFP Semifinals with a win over the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1.

Unlike last season, Oregon played in the first round of the CFP to advance to the quarterfinals. Oregon defeated the No. 12 James Madison Dukes 54-31 in the first round at Autzen Stadium on Dec. 20 to advance. With a playoff win already in their back pocket and Texas Tech not having played since beating the No. 12 BYU Cougars in the Big 12 championship, many feel the Ducks enter the Orange Bowl matchup with an advantage.

The Ducks are currently a 2.5-point favorite over the Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. With Oregon looking to beat Texas Tech and advance to the CFP semifinal at the Peach Bowl, these are three weaknesses of the Red Raiders that the Ducks aim to exploit in the Orange Bowl.

Texas Tech's Red Zone Efficiency

Texas Tech's Behren Morton prepares to throw against BYU during the Big 12 Conference championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Throughout this season, the Red Raiders have struggled on several occasions to finish off drives in the red zone. Against Oregon in the Orange Bowl, consistency in the red zone will be a major difference in who wins the game between two of the top defenses in college football.

Oregon’s defense looks to exploit this Red Raiders' weakness by recording stops in the red zone and capitalizing on offensive drives. Key defensive players who look to make an impact in the Orange Bowl matchup against Texas Tech include linebacker Bryce Boettcher, defensive back Dillon Thieneman, and defensive lineman Bear Alexander. Several other key Oregon defensive players' performances will also be crucial against the Red Raiders.

The Ducks have a slight advantage over Texas Tech on offense with starting quarterback Dante Moore and a talented group of wide receivers and running backs. Long successful offensive drives and stops in the red zone for Oregon’s defense will help secure an Orange Bowl win for the Ducks.

Texas Tech's Penalty Struggles

Texas Tech seniors Behren Morton (2) and Bryce Ramirez walk to the field before the Big 12 Conference championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Red Raiders have struggled in several moments this season with committing penalties, which could have a massive impact in their Orange Bowl matchup against the Ducks. Texas Tech is tied for 96th in the country in fewest penalties with a total of 88 on the season, committing an average of 6.77 penalties per game.

Oregon, while not perfect, has committed 20 fewer penalties than Texas Tech this season, with 68 on the season and an average of 5.23 per game. In a game that could be close throughout, penalties could make the difference in a momentum-changing drive being stalled for either team. Oregon hopes they’re the team that commits the fewest penalties in the Orange Bowl matchup.

Sacks Allowed By Red Raiders Offensive Line

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Teitum Tuioti (44) celebrates during the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon’s offensive line has been one of the best in the country this season and has allowed a total of 14 sacks in 13 games played, compared to the 23 given up by Texas Tech. In a game where defense could ultimately decide who wins, Oregon looks to take advantage of Texas Tech’s offensive line by creating sacks on starting quarterback Behren Morton.

Creating sacks could be extremely critical for Oregon’s defense in late-game situations that could ultimately stall a drive and contribute to the Ducks winning the Orange Bowl. In Oregon’s first-round win over James Madison, its defense recorded two sacks.

The Red Raiders, in their 34-7 Big 12 championship win over BYU, allowed two sacks. Oregon linebacker Teitum Tuioti leads the Ducks in sacks with 7.5 on the season and will look to create pressure for the Ducks' defense against the Red Raiders.

Oregon and Texas Tech will face off in the CFP Quarterfinal at the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1 from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The kickoff is scheduled for 9 a.m. PT with the game broadcast on ESPN.

