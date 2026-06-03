Oregon Receiver Jalen Lott Sparks Buzz With New Jersey Number

While fans of the Oregon Ducks are paying attention to official visits from the 2027 recruiting class, the legacy of the 2026 class is just getting started in Eugene.

The University of Oregon’s spring quarter is finishing up, and some high schools across the country have already held their graduations. More of the 2026 recruits are arriving on campus, including Oregon five-star wide receiver Jalen Lott, who appeared in a recent social media post in his Ducks uniform.

Oregon Ducks Receiver Jalen Lott Gets New Number

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning leads his team during the entry walk as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A story post by the account @activated_sports_performance_ displayed Lott wearing the No. 10 inside Autzen Stadium.

Part of the Ducks’ 2026 recruiting class enrolled early. The early enrollees already received their new numbers when they participated in the Spring Game in April. Lott is one of the incoming freshmen, along with offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho, that Oregon fans didn’t have the chance to see in the Spring Game.

The last offensive player to wear the No. 10 for the Ducks was former quarterback Luke Moga in 2025. Moga transferred to the New Mexico Lobos in the offseason, freeing up the number for Lott. Senior edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei continues to be the defensive player to wear the No. 10 for the Ducks.

Oregon's Justin Herbert, right, rushes against Oregon State in the fourth quarter in 2019. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Some of the most notable players to come through Oregon have donned the No. 10, especially on offense. Former quarterbacks Justin Herbert and Bo Nix both wore the number and are now starting quarterbacks in the NFL.

Lott may not be a quarterback like Nix or Herbert, but if No. 10 continues to be lucky, he could be on track for a successful Ducks career.

Freshman Jalen Lott Enters Packed Receiver Room

Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore celebrates the Ducks’ win as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Earning early playing time won’t come easily for Lott. He enters one of the most crowded Oregon receiver rooms in recent history.

Evan Stewart returns from injury as a veteran player in the receiver room and one of the favorites to start. There’s also sophomore Dakorien Moore, who was a former five-star recruit and who comes off an impressive freshman season.

UAB transfer Iverson Hooks enters looking to potentially fill a role in the slot, while Jeremiah McClellan broke out at the end of his redshirt freshman season. Gaitlin Bair and Messiah Hampton are among the freshmen who may have an advantage over Lott as early enrollees.

Fighting Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart makes a catch during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But Lott starred in high school for Panther Creek High School in Frisco, Texas, and showed why he could be ready to contribute early. The Ducks have also experienced success when it comes to top recruits from Texas. Moore is one example, playing at Duncanville High School as a five-star recruit, while Stewart also played high school football in Frisco for Liberty High School.

Lott caught 87 passes for 20 touchdowns and averaged 14.7 yards per catch as a senior in 2025. High school to college will likely feature a steep learning curve, but players like Moore in the Ducks’ 2025 recruiting class showed that anyone has the opportunity to compete for key roles in coach Dan Lanning’s system, no matter how young.

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