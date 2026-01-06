How The Transfer Portal Impacts Oregon Ducks' Secondary Before Playoff
There are 12 players expected to depart the Oregon Ducks for the transfer portal, including several members of the secondary unit. The team’s defensive depth may take a hit with the Ducks advancing into the semifinals of the College Football Playoff.
Oregon maintains its starting talent ahead of the clash with the Indiana Hoosiers, but in the situation that Dan Lanning needs to look to his bench for production, the defensive back room will look a little bit smaller with the timing of the transfer portal opening.
Strength in Numbers Takes a Hit
Among the players that have announced their intention to transfer are cornerbacks Jahlil Florence, Dakoda Fields, Sione Laulea and Daylen Austin, as well as safeties Kingston Lopa and Solomon Davis. The news that Florence, Davis and Fields would enter the transfer broke more than a month ago while the other three have come during the postseason.
The timing of the transfer portal reopening is challenging for playoff teams. Coaches have to balance focusing on the task at hand with looking at available transfers for next season and potentially losing current depth.
“You hope you've built a strong enough roster that they can manage and handle some of the distractions that exist in college football,” Lanning said before the quarterfinals. “But these guys are used to it. They're tough. They're resilient. They've dealt with it before. I think every one of them recognize how special it is to be a part – there’s only eight teams left right now, and after this game there will be four teams left.”
Lanning has lost a handful of players already to the transfer portal, but losing starting talent isn’t something he’s had to worry about since his Oregon tenure began.
“We're in year four here at Oregon, and we've never lost a starter to the transfer portal,” he said. “I think retention is the biggest piece.”
Players on postseason teams also have difficult decisions to make when it comes between finishing out the postseason with their current squad or preparing for a reset in their collegiate careers. Lanning hasn’t minced his words when it comes to the overlap, saying that there’s “a better way.”
Who the Ducks May Need to Lean On This Postseason
Lopa, Laulea and Austin have all contributed in reserve roles this season, with over seven tackles each. Lopa also recorded a sack against Minnesota, while Austin had an interception against Wisconsin.
One player whose role becomes even more important with recent transfer news is Trey McNutt. The true freshman safety hasn’t played a snap yet in college due to suffering a broken leg in August. The former five-star recruit made his return to practice ahead of the program’s first-round playoff game and has been questionable on the injury report.
Dillon Thieneman, Peyton Woodyard and Aaron Flowers have all taken on important roles at safety this season, but Lopa’s decision to transfer makes it more likely that McNutt sees some time on the field when cleared.
Starting cornerback Jadon Canady is another player who becomes even more vital for the Ducks in January. Canady has made his case as one of Oregon’s most valuable players this season. He’s recorded 35 tackles and a pair of interceptions, but has the ability to shift into any role across the secondary.
