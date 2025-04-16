Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks’ Rodrick Pleasant Enters Transfer Portal, First Spring Departure

Oregon Ducks cornerback Rodrick Pleasant entered the transfer portal on Wednesday. Pleasant is the first Duck to enter the portal in the spring transfer window.

Cory Pappas

Dec 30, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Rodrick Pleasant (16) poses during Rose Bowl media day at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Rodrick Pleasant (16) poses during Rose Bowl media day at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Oregon Ducks cornerback Rodrick Pleasant has entered the transfer portal, per Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports and 247Sports. Pleasant was a class of 2023 recruit who appeared in 11 games for the Ducks.

Rodrick Pleasant Enters Transfer Portal

Oregon defensive back Rodrick Pleasant work out during the Ducks’ fall camp Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Com
Oregon defensive back Rodrick Pleasant work out during the Ducks’ fall camp Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 5-9, 180 pound Pleasant signed with the Oregon Ducks out of high school in 2023. Pleasant was rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 8 cornerback in the class of 2023 according to 247Sports. Pleasant, who is originally from Gardena, California, is now in the transfer portal. 

Rodrick Pleasant played two seasons with the Ducks in 2023 and 2024. In 11 games, he recorded five combined tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass defended, and one forced fumble. 

In addition to being a cornerback, Pleasant is also a track and field star. Earlier this month, Pleasant ran the fourth fastest 100 meter time at the 2025 “Battle at the Beach” collegiate track meet. His time was a personal best 10.26 seconds. 

MORE: Why Defensive Lineman Bear Alexander Transferred To Oregon Ducks From USC Trojans

MORE: Nico Iamaleava Contacted Oregon Ducks Before Entering Transfer Portal

MORE: Terrance Ferguson's Message To Oregon Ducks Fans, Autzen Stadium Ahead Of NFL Draft

Another Oregon Duck In the Transfer Portal

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on in the second quarter against the Ohio State Bu
Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on in the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2025 Rose Bowl college football quarterfinal game at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Rodrick Pleasant is the 13th Oregon Duck to enter the transfer portal this offseason. On the flip side, Oregon has 10 incoming transfers

The 2025 college football transfer portal’s spring window is open until April 25, so there are still a lot of moves that can be made before the team is set in stone come the fall.

feed

Published |Modified
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Football