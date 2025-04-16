Oregon Ducks’ Rodrick Pleasant Enters Transfer Portal, First Spring Departure
Oregon Ducks cornerback Rodrick Pleasant has entered the transfer portal, per Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports and 247Sports. Pleasant was a class of 2023 recruit who appeared in 11 games for the Ducks.
The 5-9, 180 pound Pleasant signed with the Oregon Ducks out of high school in 2023. Pleasant was rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 8 cornerback in the class of 2023 according to 247Sports. Pleasant, who is originally from Gardena, California, is now in the transfer portal.
Rodrick Pleasant played two seasons with the Ducks in 2023 and 2024. In 11 games, he recorded five combined tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass defended, and one forced fumble.
In addition to being a cornerback, Pleasant is also a track and field star. Earlier this month, Pleasant ran the fourth fastest 100 meter time at the 2025 “Battle at the Beach” collegiate track meet. His time was a personal best 10.26 seconds.
Another Oregon Duck In the Transfer Portal
Rodrick Pleasant is the 13th Oregon Duck to enter the transfer portal this offseason. On the flip side, Oregon has 10 incoming transfers.
The 2025 college football transfer portal’s spring window is open until April 25, so there are still a lot of moves that can be made before the team is set in stone come the fall.