USC Trojans Praise Oregon Ducks 'Amazing' Transfer Portal Star Bear Alexander
The Oregon Ducks have had their fair share of roster losses this offseason due to the wildness of the transfer portal.
After an undefeated regular season in 2024, the Ducks have said goodbye to multiple portal departures, including safety Tyler Turner (Baylor), quarterback Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele (Cal), cornerback Khamari Terrell (Texas State), offensive tackles JacQawn McRoy (Arkansas) and George Silva (undecided), edge rushers Jaxson Jones (Utah), Emar'rion Winston (Baylor) and Jaeden Moore (Pitt) and defensive lineman My'Keil Gardner (Arizona State).
All of this change might have been for the best, as the Ducks responded by addressing their roster holes with some impressive talent. It's still a long time until the season begins, but based on early indications, USC Trojans defensive tackle and former Georgia Bulldogs recruit Bear Alexander might be top of the heap.
According to James Crepea of Oregon Live, some of Alexander's former USC teammates delivered some major praise for the veteran defensive lineman after seeing him head to Oregon. This included comments USC offensive lineman Jonah Monheim and Trojans running back Woody Marks, both of whom declared for the 2025 NFL Draft.
As offensive players, Marks and Monheim both got to see up close and personal what Alexander brings to the table on defense.
“Bear’s an incredibly talented player,” Monheim said, per Crepea. “He’s got a lot of tools to his use. He’s got to do a great job of keep working hard, keep using those. If he can use those and get his full potential he’ll be a great player.”
However, Marks had the most notable comment about Alexander, pointing to his production in the classroom as well.
“The way he carries himself inside the facility and in academics is pretty amazing,” Marks said, per Crepea.
Alexander heads into the 2025 season with career stats of 61 total tackles (36 solo), 3.5 sacks and four pass breakups. Last season with the Trojans, he had just five total tackles but was able to post a career-high 47 tackles and 1.5 sack with Georgia in 2023.
Oregon's 2025 transfer portal class includes Alexander's former USC teammate, offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon. The Ducks also landed offensive tackle Isaiah World (Nevada), offensive lineman Alex Harkey (Texas State), safety Jadon Canady (Ole Miss), cornerback Theran Johnson (Northwestern), wide receiver Malik Benson (Florida State), safety Dillon Thieneman (Purdue) and tight end Jamari Johnson (Louisville).
Despite losses to the portal and the draft, there's ton to be excited about next season for the Oregon faithful.
Fans will get their first chance to see the 2025 version of the Ducks during Oregon's annual spring game on April 26 at Autzen Stadium. Oregon will begin its quest for a College Football Playoff National Championship in the regular-season opener against Montana State on Aug. 30.