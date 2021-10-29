Travis Dye Thriving in Role as Oregon's Lead Back

After a historic performance against UCLA, Travis Dye is now the main man of the Ducks' offense.

Thinking back on the offensive players that stood out versus UCLA, Travis Dye hits the top of the list. After the Ducks’ go-to guy CJ Verdell went down with a leg injury that would cost him his season, Dye rose to the top of the running back rotation.

During the UCLA game, he showed his battering-ram physicality and athleticism all while joking with his older brother Troy Dye between offensive drives on the same field where the two siblings once celebrated a Rose Bowl Game win.

The battle at the Rose Bowl against UCLA had a special meaning to Dye, who set an FBS record after scoring four touchdowns on four consecutive carries.

“It was surreal just coming back to the Rose Bowl and a UCLA setting. Just ten years ago I was there and my big brother was playing,” said Travis Dye in reference to former UCLA safety Tony Dye.

Interestingly, Dye’s historic game almost didn’t happen due to him suffering from a migraine the day of the game. Dye’s status was questionable for the team, but the junior eventually got into pre-game workouts and brought back his spark.

"Well he’s so tough, I didn’t even know,” said offensive lineman Ryan Walk. “He has a migraine and it’s just another day at the ballpark for him. So he just goes out and does his thing.”

“He took his time, and he felt a heck of a lot better,” Head Coach Mario Cristobal said.

Though the 35 yards Dye rushed for didn’t stack up to the last four games — all posted above 80 yards (not to forget an impressive 145 yards against Cal) — Dye’s versatility shines for the Ducks. He catch of a screen pass from Anthony Brown in the fourth quarter which set up the subsequent 43-yard touchdown by Brown. He also had 36 receiving yards that game.

But Dye focuses on what he can improve and how he can push himself further.

“Just working on it every single day, really with Coach [Jim] Mastro, with the other running backs and linebackers. Just always working on my pass protection. Just working on my weaknesses. Before I saw that as a weakness I try to grasp on to it and see if I can get better at it,” Dye said.

That effort and heart resulted in a 34-31 win against the Bruins, as Dye surpassed 3,000 career total yards. With the win, the Ducks continue to reign at the top of the Pac-12 North with a 6-1 record.

“A great team victory against a really good football team. They’re really talented. To go on the road and get this thing done to get us to 6-1, can't tell you how proud I am of those guys in there,” said Cristobal.

As for the Colorado game this Saturday, it’s no surprise Dye is listed as the starter. After stepping in last season after Verdell got banged up and rushing for a team-high 443 yards on 64 attempts, Dye is on track to be the “main-man” once again.

“Whatever the team needs, I’m there for it,” Dye said.

