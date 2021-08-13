Troy Franklin Wants to Change the WR Culture at Oregon

Freshman WR Troy Franklin is ready to show why he was so highly coveted coming out of high school.

Many people are hyped about the potential for Adidas All-American freshman Troy Franklin. The hype is warranted, as he looks the part in his first fall camp for Oregon. He looks likely to get an opportunity to contribute this season.

There is still a learning curve in year one for Franklin, who enrolled early and is reaping the benefits of spring football. He talked about those year-one learning curves with reporters this week.

“For me, I would say the biggest learning curve for me was probably a little bit of the playbook and remembering different terms and things like that.” Franklin said. “But once I got that down everything was pretty good for me.”

The 2021 wide receiver room is absolutely stacked, and Franklin is excited about what that could mean for this season. The upperclassmen have really helped him come along and get settled in year one.

“They’re really good with that, they always help make sure we’re straight.” Franklin said. “Make sure we’re knowing things out there. So yeah, they do their job. There are multiple guys: Johnny Johnson, Mycah Pittman, Devon Williams, Josh Delgado, Tevin (Jeannis). We’ve got a lot of guys that help out.”

Franklin is another player that has reiterated how much enrolling early helped him and has allowed things to come to him more this fall. He's been more prepared for what to expect.

“That’s kinda why I left my senior year early. I kinda just wanted to get the ropes in and get the work in so I can just get used to everything," he said. "Get my feet wet and acclimated to here, so yeah it made it easier. I already know everything.”

Another true freshman wide receiver, Dont’e Thornton also has a great relationship with Franklin and they’re both ready to be the future of the wide receiver position at Oregon.

“Yeah, we’re roommates. He's one of my best friends up here. It’s exciting to know that the same person that you came in with in the beginning, we both had the same vision, and it’s working out for both of you at the same time.”

In only his freshman season Franklin, he's not overloading himself with many huge expectations for 2021.

“I’m kinda just going with the flow. I’m the kind of guy to do whatever I have to do to get my team in the best position.”

More from Ducks Digest

Justin Flowe excited to team up with his brother in college

Jahlil Florence commits to Oregon

What Oregon is getting in new commit Jahlil Florence

Join the Community

Follow Nick on Twitter: @nickbatt22

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @DucksDigest/ Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE