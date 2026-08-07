Jordon Davison Welcomes Dierre Hill Jr. Competition in Revamped Oregon Backfield

EUGENE - Oregon Ducks emerging star Jordon Davison does not shy away from his competition with fellow sophomore running back Dierre Hill Jr. In fact, he lights up about it. The "thunder and lightening" duo love to compete at everything (!) and Davison opened up about their friendship in an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus.

Davison also provided an injury update on his broken collarbone that prematurely ended his outstanding freshman season in Oregon’s College Football Playoff victory over Texas Tech at the Orange Bowl. He suffered the injury early in the game but still carried the ball 15 times and scored two touchdowns... talk about toughness.

Oregon Ducks running back jordon davison | seigher brown

Now "100 percent" healthy and ready for fall camp, Davison enters his second season with growing expectations. Oregon legend LaMichael James called himself Davison’s “biggest fan" and divulged that he "has no weaknesses." Davison reacted to James' glowing endorsement with a sense of urgency.

Exclusive Interview With Oregon Ducks Running Back Jordon Davison

Below is a full Q&A with Davison and Amaranthus, in which he also addresses his growing chemistry with quarterback Dante Moore, the Mater Dei High School to Oregon pipeline and new running backs joining the room like Simeon Price and Tradarian Ball.

Q: You broke your collarbone and still scored two touchdowns against Texas Tech. I think a lot of people are wondering: How?

Jordon Davison: Oh, I don't know. It was just a feeling like a lot of pressure on the game and just the hype of the game. I think the adrenaline just kicked in and I was able to just dug it out.

Q: Was there a point when you realized something didn’t feel right?

Davison: Yeah, for sure. Like the second quarter, I was on the sidelines talking to Noah about it, and I was just like, there's something wrong with my shoulder. But I didn't think it was broken, but I found out at the beginning that it was broken. It was just a devastating day.

Sep 27, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison (0) reacts after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Q: Heading into fall camp, are you feeling 100 percent?

Davison: Yeah, most definitely. I'm ready to go. I can't wait for practice to start and see everybody run around.

Q: What was more challenging about the recovery than you expected?

Davison: Just getting a little bit of mobility back and just with them cutting into my skin, just stretching the skin and getting everything moving again.

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks former running back and Rose Bowl Hall of Fame inductee LaMichael James during a CFP Quarterfinal at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Q: I spoke with former Oregon running back LaMichael James about you. He said, “I am his biggest fan.” He said you have no weaknesses, and he loves your combination of power and wiggle. He also described you as punishing. What does it mean to hear that from an Oregon legend?

Davison: I appreciate that. I didn't know he thought of me like that, but that's an Oregon legend. I'm very grateful to be thought of like that. And that just gives me more things to push at and keep going for the younger generation.

Q: James also said he believes the game could slow down for you in year two. Do you feel like that has happened?

Davison: Most definitely. Just learning defenses and being able to read the fronts and stuff like that. Coach Samp has helped me tremendously with that over the offseason and just being able to get pre-snaps reads and be a step ahead.

Q: LaMichael James said he wants to reach out and give you advice. What does that say about the Oregon running back brotherhood?

Oregon RB Jordon Davison’s smile says it all when he hears what @LaMichaelJames said about him.



Such a cool moment.



🔗More on Davison and James: #GoDuckshttps://t.co/7eHCKR0y6Z pic.twitter.com/drqCzU5v1K — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) August 4, 2026

Davison: I was just talking about it earlier. It's a blessing to be an Oregon running back because so many former players reach out and try to give you advice. It's just a close-knit brotherhood. It's kind of like the brotherhood just lives on. Once you're a Duck, you're always a Duck. It's kind of just tied in.

Q: What is the biggest difference between you this season and last season?

Davison: I just feel like I'm more advanced. Like I said, just being able to read defenses and be a step ahead. You know what I'm saying? I feel like I want to be able to get more involved in the pass game this season and play different positions.

Oregon running backs Jordon Davison, left and Dierre Hill Jr. warm up as the Oregon Ducks host the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 25, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Q: You and Dierre Hill Jr. are great friends. How do you balance that friendship with the competition for reps on the field and in the weight room?

Davison: Oh, no. We're going to compete every day. Don't get it wrong. That's my brother, and I love him to death. We're going to compete every day. We're going to push each other. At the end of the day, we all want to see each other succeed, so we're all helping each other at the end of the day.

Q: What are you and Dierre most competitive at?

Davison: Everything. Whether it's the video game, running, weights, everything we want to compete, answering questions. I'm just glad and blessed enough to have a brother like that, that's willing to compete and at the end of the day, be friends.

Oregon ducks running back Jordon Davison and reporter Bri Amaranthus | Seigher Brown

Q: How has your chemistry with Oregon quarterback Dante Moore developed? He seems to have earned a lot of trust from you and the rest of the team. What has he done behind the scenes to earn that?

Davison: Dante just grew up. He's been a big brother to all of us, and he goes out his way to do things for us. We just had a little retreat for the offense and he just does things out of just straight kindness and generous.

Q: Oregon and Mater Dei High School have a successful recruiting pipeline. If a Mater Dei player were considering becoming a Duck, what would you tell him about the Oregon program?

Davison: It's a special program, and it's like very special. Mater Dei is one of them programs that's top level in high school, and here at Oregon is just times Mater Dei times 10. There's a great coaching staff and great facilities and great resources, great players, great people. It's just going to be nothing but great people around you, and it's going to be a great time.

Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison | oregon ducks on si darby winter

Q: There are some new faces in the running backs room. What does Simeon Price bring to the group?

Davison: Simeon's a great person. He's a great person. He's going to compete. Simeon, he wants it. This is his last year. He's going to be a good piece to the room. I just can't wait to see him running around fall camp.

Q: What does Texarkana running back Tradarian Ball bring to the room?

Davison: T-Ball, he's a great player. He can surely... He's going to be one of them for sure.

Q: When I first spoke with Dante a few years ago, he was more reserved and shy, but that isn’t the case anymore. People often describe you as reserved and shy, too. Do you feel like you’re starting to come out of your shell?

Davison: A little bit. I don't know. I'm a little shy, but once I get comfortable around you, I'll open up.

Oregon running back Jordon Davison celebrates a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 25, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Q: Is there a player you wish more fans were talking about who isn’t getting enough attention?

Davison: Our whole team. We got elite players, elite talent. Coach Lanning has done a tremendous job with this program. I'm just glad to be a part of it.

Q: You’ll get to play at USC this year, which could be special because of your friends, family and former Mater Dei teammates. What are you most looking forward to about playing at USC?

Davison: Oh. I haven't really looked forward that far. I've just been trying to take it day by day. Just looking forward to camp, getting started. As that comes, it's just going to be another regular game.

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