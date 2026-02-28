Craziest Statistics From Kenyon Sadiq's Record-Breaking NFL Combine Performance

Former Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq put on a show at the NFL Combine on Thursday, and his 40-yard dash time of 4.39 seconds is a record for tight ends. Sadiq's unofficial time of 4.40 tied a tight end record held by Vernon Davis (2006) and Dorin Dickerson (2010), but his official time puts Sadiq in a league of his own.

Thanks to his record-breaking day on Friday, Sadiq has made waves with nearly everyone trying to find a pro comparison for the versatile athlete.

Kenyon Sadiq as Fast as Jahmyr Gibbs

Dec 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) carries the ball defended by Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith (22) in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

With a historic performance from Sadiq, the tight end's speed has been put into perspective in a number of surprising ways. Despite weighing 241 pounds, Sadiq's athleticism has been compared to current Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs

According to Next Gen Stats, Sadiq reached a top speed of 23.24 miles per hour during his 40-yard dash which is the the same top speed as Gibbs at the NFL Combine back in 2023. Gibbs later went on to become the No. 12 overall pick by the Detroit Lions.

Heading into the combine, many presumed Sadiq would be selected in the first round, although there was no clear consensus on how high the former Oregon Duck would be picked. A reunion with Denver quarterback Bo Nix was on the table, but Sadiq likely doesn't last to the 30th pick after Friday night's showing.

Kenyon Sadiq Joins DK Metcalf, Nick Emmanwori

According to NFL researcher Tony Holzman-Escaren, Sadiq joined rarified air as only one of three players over 220 pounds to to run under 4.4 seconds in the 40, jump over 40 inches in the vertical, and jump over 11 feet in the broad jump.

The other two? Current Pittsburgh Steelers receiver DK Metcalf and Seattle Seahawks defensive back Nick Emmanwori. Both Metcalf and Emmanwori are known as two of the more unique athletes in the league, and Sadiq is the heaviest of the bunch at 241 pounds.

Feb 5, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) talks to media members at the San Jose Marriott. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Specifically, Emmanwori went viral at the 2025 NFL Combine after ranking in the 90th percentile of every test for his size. Metcalf, on the other hand, has been known for his elite combination of size, speed, and strength. Can Sadiq live up to these lofty comparisons once he reaches the league?

At Oregon, Sadiq caught 51 passes for 560 yards and eight touchdowns, but he showed off his versatility in the offense, lining up at nearly every skill position at some point while the Ducks dealt with injuries.

Historic NFL Combine

Holzman-Escaren also put Sadiq's testing at the NFL Combine into another perspective, comparing the tight end to some of the better wide receivers in league history like DeSean Jackson and Julio Jones.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq (TE23) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kenyon Sadiq at the 2026 Combine…



▫️Faster than Odell Beckham Jr.

▫️Quicker than DeSean Jackson

▫️Jumps higher than Julio Jones

▫️More explosive than Andre Johnson@oregonfootball | @KenyonSadiq | @AroundTheNFL pic.twitter.com/cOthqHFj08 — NFL Researcher (@NFL_Researcher) February 28, 2026

Still, his speed alone should be a huge asset. Sadiq's record-breaking 40-yard dash attempt was compared to running backs Christian McCaffrey and Bijan Robinson by the NFL Network broadcast's simulcam, and Sadiq beat out McCaffrey and Robinson by 0.07 seconds.