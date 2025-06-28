5-Star Linebacker Tyler Atkinson Reveals Commitment Timeline, Oregon Ducks Recruiting Target
The Oregon Ducks are picking up steam on the recruiting trail, working to add one of the top prospects from the class of 2026. The Ducks are targeting five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson, who was in Fort Lauderdale for the Overtime OT7 Finals.
Atkinson is the No. 8 recruit in the nation, the No. 1 linebacker, and the No. 1 player from Georgia, per the On3 Industry Rankings. The five-star recruit is down to four schools, the Oregon Ducks, Clemson Tigers, and Texas Longhorns. At the OT7 Finals, Atkinson revealed that while he does not have a specific date in mind, he is planning to make his decision in the next month.
Atkinson has had an official visit with each of his top four schools, visiting Oregon during the first week of June. During the OT7 Finals, Atkinson updated On3 about where he stands with each school, and why the Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning are still contenders.
“All four schools, all of my OVs I’ve been to, the relationships I built with them, it gave me a lot to think about when picking a school,” Atkinson told On3. “I’m trying to figure out which one is the best move and which one I’ll be there for the next three to four years.”
“Coach Lanning he’s a defensive head coach,” Atkinson said about the Ducks. “He coached the position for a long time. He just knows what he wants. It just makes it great coming on campus for practice. He’s so into it coaching the defensive players. That’s so great to have your head coach involved.”
Since Lanning began coaching the Oregon Ducks in 2021, the defense is a consistently strong unit, continuing to improve. The defense played a major factor in the Ducks having an undefeated regular season. In 2024, Oregon’s defense allowed just 19.43 points per game due to it being difficult to score against the Ducks. The defense allowed just 16 rushing and 15 receiving touchdowns last season.
The 2025 NFL Draft demonstrated a pipeline into the league that the Ducks could offer Atkinson if he were to commit to the program. Of the Ducks’ 10 draft picks in 2025, four were defensive players.
Even while losing top players to the draft, Oregon is once again expected to have a strong defense in 2025. With the defense being a highlight of the team, it is appealing to young defensive prospects such as Atkinson.
Atkinson is predicted to stay in-state and commit to the Georgia Bulldogs, but the Oregon Ducks are putting up a strong fight for the No. 1 linebacker. Despite a rough stretch, the Ducks picked up major recruiting momentum in recent weeks.
The Oregon Ducks recruiting class ranks No. 10 in the nation and No. 3 in the Big Ten. The team has received 10 commitments featuring one five-star, six four-star, and three three-star recruits. Atkinson could be the next five-star recruit to commit to Oregon, which would greatly boost their rankings and the team in 2026.
The one five-star commit is safety Jett Washington, the No. 1 player from Nevada. Defensively the team also received commitments from four-star recruits defensive lineman Tony Cumberland, linebacker Tristan Phillips, safety Xavier Lherisse, and three-star recruits defensive lineman Viliami Moala, and edge rusher Dutch Horisk.