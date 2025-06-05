What 5-Star Recruit Tyler Atkinson Said About Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning, National Championship
EUGENE — The Oregon Ducks have brought in some of the nation’s top recruiting classes in recent years, and now they are looking to extend that success into the class of 2026. One player that has emerged as a top target for Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his staff is already planning his next trip back to Eugene: five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson.
Atkinson is set to return to Oregon for an official visit sometime in the near future, he told On3.
“Oregon has really impressed me and my family with their ‘AtkNup Plan,’” Atkinson told On3. “They have shown in different ways how they believe in me and my brand. Coach Lanning and I have had a great relationship for a long time. He is a great defensive head coach with a great defensive staff.”
Lanning’s unique perspective as a coach who worked on the defensive side of the ball has made Oregon appeal to some of the nation’s top defensive prospects. The advantages of having a coach who has firsthand experience coaching the nation’s top defense, as Lanning did at Georgia, were on full display last season as the Ducks had their debut season in the Big Ten Conference, a conference known for its physicality.
Oregon’s defense didn’t just hang with the physical and explosive offenses—it dominated them, resulting in an undefeated regular season and a Big Ten Championship.
However, it’s not the pure dominance of the defense which is appealing to recruits like Atkinson, it’s also how Oregon was able to develop already good and talented players into game-wreckers.
Take outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei, for example. The improvement from his freshman to sophomore season was undeniable. He finished the 2024 season as the conference’s leader in sacks (10.5).
As a linebacker, Atkinson can look at Uiagalelei as an example of what Oregon can do for his development.
“I know I can grow and get developed as well as help them win their first Natty,” Atkinson told On3. “Now, I just need that home feeling.”
Although Oregon is certainly making a strong push for the No. 1 linebacker in the 2026 cycle, the Ducks are not without their competition. Clemson, Georgia, and Ohio State have been pushing in the race to land Atkinson.
Clemson made a strong impression during Atkinson’s first official visit last weekend. The five-star prospect has been to campus numerous times over the years, and the ties in Death Valley remain strong.
After a strong showing from Clemson on his first official visit, Atkinson is continuing to weigh his options. The No. 8 prospect in the On3 Industry Ranking is set to visit Oregon next, after which he’ll finalize plans for the rest of his official visits. Auburn, Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee, Texas, and USC remain in contact and are pushing to get him back on campus. A commitment is expected later this summer.
Atkinson is a top priority for Oregon as the Ducks look to build one of the nation’s premier 2026 recruiting classes. Landing the five-star defensive lineman would be a major addition for Dan Lanning’s staff as they continue to compete with national powerhouses on the trail.