What 5-Star Recruit Tyler Atkinson Said About Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning, National Championship

Five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson, the No. 8 overall prospect, is planning a return trip to the Oregon Ducks for an official visit. As one of the Ducks’ top targets, Atkinson continues to draw strong interest from national powerhouses as he prepares to narrow down his options.

Olivia Cleary

Tyler Atkinson visits OSU the day of the Ohio State Buckeyes' 38-15 win over the Indiana Hoosiers in an NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024.
Tyler Atkinson visits OSU the day of the Ohio State Buckeyes' 38-15 win over the Indiana Hoosiers in an NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. / Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
EUGENE — The Oregon Ducks have brought in some of the nation’s top recruiting classes in recent years, and now they are looking to extend that success into the class of 2026. One player that has emerged as a top target for Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his staff is already planning his next trip back to Eugene: five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson. 

Atkinson is set to return to Oregon for an official visit sometime in the near future, he told On3. 

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning yells to the officials as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning yells to the officials as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Oregon has really impressed me and my family with their ‘AtkNup Plan,’” Atkinson told On3. “They have shown in different ways how they believe in me and my brand. Coach Lanning and I have had a great relationship for a long time. He is a great defensive head coach with a great defensive staff.” 

Lanning’s unique perspective as a coach who worked on the defensive side of the ball has made Oregon appeal to some of the nation’s top defensive prospects. The advantages of having a coach who has firsthand experience coaching the nation’s top defense, as Lanning did at Georgia, were on full display last season as the Ducks had their debut season in the Big Ten Conference, a conference known for its physicality. 

Oregon’s defense didn’t just hang with the physical and explosive offenses—it dominated them, resulting in an undefeated regular season and a Big Ten Championship. 

Confetti flys during the trophy ceremony Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, after the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in In
Confetti flys during the trophy ceremony Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, after the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Oregon Ducks defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions, 45-37. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, it’s not the pure dominance of the defense which is appealing to recruits like Atkinson, it’s also how Oregon was able to develop already good and talented players into game-wreckers. 

Take outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei, for example. The improvement from his freshman to sophomore season was undeniable. He finished the 2024 season as the conference’s leader in sacks (10.5). 

As a linebacker, Atkinson can look at Uiagalelei as an example of what Oregon can do for his development. 

Oct 26, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei (10) tackles Illinois Fighting Illini quarter
Oct 26, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei (10) tackles Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

“I know I can grow and get developed as well as help them win their first Natty,” Atkinson told On3. “Now, I just need that home feeling.” 

Although Oregon is certainly making a strong push for the No. 1 linebacker in the 2026 cycle, the Ducks are not without their competition. Clemson, Georgia, and Ohio State have been pushing in the race to land Atkinson. 

Clemson made a strong impression during Atkinson’s first official visit last weekend. The five-star prospect has been to campus numerous times over the years, and the ties in Death Valley remain strong. 

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney during his 2025 football camp in Clemson, S.C. Tuesday, June 3, 2025.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney during his 2025 football camp in Clemson, S.C. Tuesday, June 3, 2025. / Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After a strong showing from Clemson on his first official visit, Atkinson is continuing to weigh his options. The No. 8 prospect in the On3 Industry Ranking is set to visit Oregon next, after which he’ll finalize plans for the rest of his official visits. Auburn, Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee, Texas, and USC remain in contact and are pushing to get him back on campus. A commitment is expected later this summer. 

Atkinson is a top priority for Oregon as the Ducks look to build one of the nation’s premier 2026 recruiting classes. Landing the five-star defensive lineman would be a major addition for Dan Lanning’s staff as they continue to compete with national powerhouses on the trail. 

Olivia Cleary, commonly known as Liv, is a fourth-year student at the University of Oregon. While pursuing a degree in journalism, Olivia has submersed herself in the world of Oregon athletics. Olivia is an intern within the athletic department. This role has provided her with a unique perspective as she has created relationships with staff, administrators, and student-athletes. Olivia is eager to share her insights and analysis on the Ducks and the broader world of college sports.

