Sure, it's been since 2022 the No. 21 UCLA Bruins stepped foot into Autzen Stadium to take on the No. 13 Oregon Ducks, but there's a few current Bruins with some more recent history taking on the Ducks that deserves to be re-examined.

While leading the James Madison Dukes to their highest AP Poll ranking in program history, coach Bob Chesney (who was already signed onto his next job at UCLA at the time) coached the Dukes to a 51-34 loss against the Ducks in 2025 during the first round of the College Football Playoff.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greet one another after the game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bob Chesney Reflects on 2025 JMU and Oregon Ducks Match-Up

As Chesney faced reporters to talk about his return to Autzen, the UCLA leader heaped on the praise for the way the Ducks build a rowdy game day environment. It should also be noted that Chesney brought 11 former Dukes to Los Angeles to join him over the 2026 off season, so it's not just the Bruins' coach that's familiar with the Eugene, Oregon environment.

“It was dark, it was a night game, it was cold, it was loud, it was all those things. And there wasn’t a lot of games being played overall in the football world at that moment. So, there was a lot of eyes on that,” Chesney said. “But they did a great job. Their fans were extremely involved. They were loud. They did everything the right way.”

“It’s tight there. Those sidelines are pretty tight, and it’s a steep stadium that definitely they have a chance to impact that game,” he added.

The steepness of the stadium that Chesney references is referred to as a "potato chip" layout with higher sideline barriers and lower-strung end zones, specifically engineered to maximize the amount of noise output throughout.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What The Dukes Did in Autzen Stadium

Despite the tense crowd, the Dukes did rack up 34 points on Oregon, paired with purple and gold streamers erupting after every touchdown for a very full JMU visiting section. Chesney and crew punched in 323 passing yards and 186 rushing yards, no small feat for a Sun Belt team against the then-No. 5 team in the country.

Part of the success on the ground game for the Dukes was running back Wayne Knight, who put up 100 yards on his own against Oregon and will once again face the Ducks on Saturday, wearing a different jersey. Prior to facing the Ducks in 2025, Knight even spoke to Chesney's lengths of recreating the environment in Eugene.

"I think the easiest thing is just being able to replicate the environment that we're going to be in. Coach [Bob] Chesney kind of touched on it, you know, the music we're going to play and, you know, those kind of things," Wayne said.

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA head coach Bob Chesney is interviewed after defeating San Diego State at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who's Returning To Autzen Stadium As A Former Duke Turned Bruin

The JMU athletes rejoining Chesney as Bruins may have compelled coach Dan Lanning to compare this UCLA squad to the Indiana Hoosiers and 2025 National Championship-winning coach Curt Cignetti (who also brought his own squad of players from when he coached at JMU).

- Wayne Knight, Running Back

- Trent Hendrick, Linebacker

- JD Dean, Offensive Tackle

- Drew Spinogatti, Linebacker

- Landon Ellis, Wide Receiver

- Aiden Gobaira, Defensive Lineman

- Carter Sweazie, Interior Offensive Line

- Sahir West, Edge Rusher

- Josh Phifer, Tight End

- Riley Robell, Interior Offensive Line

- Derrick Barksdale, Cornerback

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