Oregon’s National Title Odds Tell a Different Story Than Its Ranking

No. 13 Oregon (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) saw little movement in its national title odds after sitting out Week 5 with a bye.

The Ducks are coming off one of the signature wins in coach Dan Lanning’s five-year tenure in Eugene with a 41-27 upset win over then-No. 12 USC (5-1, 1-1 Big Ten).

Sept. 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore warms up prior to facing the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

And while Oregon’s odds barely shifted, the landscape surrounding the Ducks has changed considerably in just one week.

Oregon’s Post-Bye Ranking

Oregon remains at +2200, per BetMGM, which ranks the Ducks with the ninth-best odds to win the title. FanDuel also lists Oregon at +2200, unchanged from a week ago.

DraftKings inched up the Ducks’ odds, shortening them from +2300 to +2100.

The current odds arc points to an incremental improvement for Oregon, which fell as far as +2500 before its road win over USC.

Where the Ducks Sit Nationally

Sept. 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California; Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning, left, shakes hands with USC coach Lincoln Riley as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No. 5 Ohio State is still the team to beat with +450 odds, per BetMGM, to win the national championship, followed closely by No. 2 Georgia, No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 1 Texas at +550.

No. 4 Miami (+750) leads the next grouping over No. 7 Indiana, No. 10 LSU and a resurgent No. 6 Alabama.

National Championship Odds, per BetMGM

Ohio State +450

Georgia +550

Notre Dame +550

Texas +550

Miami +750

Indiana +1100

LSU +1200

Alabama +1300

Oregon +2200

Ole Miss +2300

Oregon and No. 9 Ole Miss round out the top 10 with a sizable gap separating both programs from the Crimson Tide.

So while the Ducks sit outside the top-10 in rankings, they are inside the top-10 in odds.

Alabama Riding a Wave

Oct 3, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams reacts after a touchdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alabama (5-0, 3-0 SEC) made the biggest jump in title odds.

The Crimson Tide shrunk from +3000 last week to +1300, per BetMGM, leapfrogging Oregon for the No. 8 spot nationally.

In the process, Alabama saw its implied championship probability rise from 3.23 percent to 7.14 percent in the matter of one game, a 56-23 drubbing of then-No. 16 Mississippi State in Starkville.

While the one-sided win only moved Alabama up one spot in the AP poll, the Tide surged among the oddsmakers.

FanDuel bumped Alabama from +3000 to +950, while DraftKings followed, going from +2300 to +1150.

So how did the Tide do it? Scoring 105 points in consecutive weeks over conference foes is one way.

How the Ducks Join the Tide

Oct 3, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Rico Scott reacts after a touchdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alabama has been simply dominant.

The Tide have scored 45 points in each of their first five games for the first time since 2018. That includes an SEC record 56 points against the Bulldogs, the most ever scored against a ranked opponent on the road in conference history.

Alabama’s rise began with decisive back-to-back SEC wins over Mississippi State and South Carolina.

Oregon gets its first consecutive Big Ten contest this week when the Ducks play host to No. 21 UCLA (4-0, 2-0 Big Ten).

Lanning’s squad is coming off a statement win over USC to kick off an October slate that suddenly looks more treacherous now than when the season started with the Bruins, Nebraska (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) and Northwestern (3-1, 1-1 Big Ten) all flashing signs of early-season dominance.

Capitalize in the Red Zone

Sept. 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California; Oregon Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. carries the ball versus the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks can rise to Bama’s level by converting their red zone scoring opportunities into touchdowns.

Alabama scored touchdowns on all seven of its trips inside the red zone versus the Bulldogs, whereas Oregon also went a perfect 6-for-6 inside the Trojans’ 20-yard line in Week 4, but only found the end zone on four of them.

Yes, they scored, but how they scored matters in the eyes of the oddsmakers. And now Oregon may potentially have to do so with backup quarterback Dylan Raiola.

The silver lining for Oregon has been Raiola’s efficiency in filling in for quarterback Dante Moore, who is expected to miss time after suffering a concussion against USC.

The Ducks have scored on nine of 11 possessions led by Raiola between Portland State and USC, posting 55 points, or 5.0 points per possession. In just two games for Oregon, the Nebraska transfer has completed 30 of his 36 attempts for 413 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Turn Stops Into Points

Sept. 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon Ducks inside linebackers Gavin Nix and Jerry Mixon celebrate a turnover against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Defensively, the Ducks need to convert stops into points.

Alabama turned four turnovers against Mississippi State into 21 points, including a pick-six. The Tide also registered five sacks and nine tackles for loss.

Oregon was strong on third down, limiting USC to 2-for-11. They intercepted Trojan quarterback Jayden Maiava, but sacked the Trojan signal-caller only twice.

Lanning’s defense has proved it can get off the field. Now they need to start converting those stops into points.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.