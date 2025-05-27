Updated College Football Playoff Prediction: Oregon Ducks, Florida Gators In Straight Seeding
The College Football Playoff is entering the second year of the 12-team format, but the seeding for the postseason tournament has already been changed. As a result, On3's Andy Staples updated his predictions for the CFP. The Oregon Ducks would host the Florida Gators in Autzen Stadium in Staples' projection.
Instead of the top four seeds being reserved for conference champions, the upcoming CFP will have straight seeding, No. 1-12. Staples predicts Oregon to be the No. 8 seed and Florida at No. 9.
Ducks coach Dan Lanning and his team lost 10 players to the NFL Draft, a roster that went undefeated in the program's first season in the Big Ten. However, Oregon has shown the ability to reload under Lanning, and Staples has the Ducks hosting a playoff game in Eugene.
Oregon went undefeated through the regular season last year and had the misfortune — thanks to the since-eliminated seeding rules — of drawing Ohio State in its first CFP game. After losing a ton of talent to the draft, the Ducks have once again re-loaded at key spots in the portal — including at three offensive line positions. This should produce a talented roster but not necessarily a consistent one. So I’m not predicting a Big Ten title repeat, but I am predicting a first-round win for the Ducks," said Staples.
Led by coach Billy Napier and quarterback DJ Lagway, Florida is generating some buzz. Staples has the Gators making the CFP and traveling across the country to face the Ducks.
Florida returns four of five starters along the offensive line, and the expectations are sky high around Lagway. However, DraftKings Sportsbook gives the Gators the eighth-best odds of winning the SEC (+2200), tied with South Carolina. Texas (+250) is the favorite to win the conference, with teams like Alabama (+380), Georgia (+400), Texas A&M (+1000), and LSU (+1000) also above Florida.
Still, Staples believes that the Gators can make it into this year's postseason. On the other hand, Staples does not have Florida advancing past Oregon. Staples believes that the Ducks will defend home field advantage, but he' projects Lanning and company to lose to his eventual national champion, Texas. If Staples is right, it would mark the second consecutive year that Oregon loses to the eventual title winner after falling to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl.
According to DraftKings, the defending national champion Buckeyes are the favorites at +500, closely followed by the Longhorns at +550. The Ducks' odds of winning their first national title are +850.
Oregon is expected to start Dante Moore at quarterback, with key transfer portal players like running back Makhi Hughes, safety Dillon Thieneman, defensive lineman Bear Alexander, and more joining the team.
