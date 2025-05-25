New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu Out Duels Caitlin Clark, Makes Franchise History
Former Oregon Ducks All-American and National Player of the Year Sabrina Ionescu helped lead the defending WNBA champions New York Liberty over Caitlin Clark, Aaliyah Boston, and the Indiana Fever. Ionescu’s season-high 23 points were instrumental in the 90-88 win, but none more important than the clutch go-ahead free throws with less than three seconds remaining.
Along with her 23 points, Ionescu chipped in five rebounds, four assists, and zero turnovers. Early in the game, Ionescu passed the legend Becky Hammon for sole possession of fourth all-time in scoring for the Liberty’s history. Along with fourth place in scoring, Ionescu sits at second in assists and second in three-point shots made in franchise history.
“That's pretty cool, I guess, I had no idea, just focused on the game," Sabrina Ionescu said during an interview in between quarters early in Saturday’s game.
Much was made of the matchup as Caitlin Clark and Ionescu faced off in a matchup of two teams projected to be serious playoff contenders. The Fever added a slew of talented, experienced veterans in the offseason and the Liberty also acquired talent like veteran Natasha Cloud who has championship experience in here past stint with the Washington Mystics. To grab a win like this early in the season was major for confidence going forward.
"It's huge for us, especially to be able to get a game like this early in the year on the road and a gritty win. I think it's impressive. And for us it wasn't pretty. And I think being able to see how we're able to grind games out, continue to stay together, and one when it's ugly and that's when you get to the end of the year,” Ionescu said of the big road victory against the Indiana Fever.
As good as Ionescu was individually, the Liberty as a whole showed up big time. Jonquel Jones scored 26 points while taking over the game in the fourth quarter. Natasha Cloud added 16 points, seven rebounds, six assists, five steals, and two blocks on 6/9 shooting from the field. Cloud also sealed the game with a steal of Caitlin Clark as time expired. Ionescu spoke about the impact Cloud had already made on the team.
"I think everyone knows what she brings to this team and why she's so valuable offensively and defensively — and she does it every single night. She plays with a lot of heart and we know what we're going to get from her — and I think that's why everyone was so happy when she was able to come here and be a part of this team,” Ionescu said of Cloud.
Ionescu keeps making history, and Liberty keeps winning. If pace holds, Ionescu could find herself breaking more and more records as the season progresses.