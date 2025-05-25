Washington Commanders' Josh Conerly Jr. Changing Positions? Laremy Tunsil Trade Impact
Will Washington Commanders rookie Josh Conerly Jr. have to change positions along the offensive line as he starts his NFL career?
The Commanders drafted Conerly with the No. 29 pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft with hopes of the former Oregon Ducks prospect becoming the franchise's left tackle of the future. Washington also traded for Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil in the offseason, and Tunsil is expected to protect Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels' blindside.
"While the long-term vision for the Oregon product is to eventually take over for the soon-to-be 31-year-old Tunsil, protecting Daniels’ blind side, the rookie does have a path to earn a starting job in year one," wrote Bleacher Report's Matt Holder.
It appears as though the fastest way to get on the field for Conerly might require moving to right tackle. The Commanders rookie established himself as Oregon's left tackle on a team that earned the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, and his athleticism and pass protection ultimately led to Conerly becoming a first-round pick. However, Washington has a more pressing need at right tackle, with offensive lineman Andrew Wylie in the final season of a three-year contract.
"Wylie has been the starting right tackle in Washington over the last two years, but has left the door open for someone to take his spot. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed nine sacks in 2023 and earned a below-average 59.3 overall grade last season," Holder continued.
Conerly might have some growing pains should he make the shift from left to right tackle, but the move is not uncommon for younger offensive linemen. Oregon fans might recall the Detroit Lions moving offensive tackle Penei Sewell to the right side after selecting the former Duck with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. A few years later, Sewell has become one of the most dominant offensive tackles in the league.
Whether or not Washington plans to move Conerly, the Commanders have clearly prioritized the protection for star quarterback Jayden Daniels.
As Conerly looks to establish himself in the NFL, he spoke to reporters about the adjustment during Washington's rookie minicamp.
"You do have to know your stuff, and know it fast. That's the only way you're gonna get out there," said Conerly.
"Just get out here and work," Conerly continued. "It's a smaller group of guys, so I can get to know them as best I can, and obviously just take all the coaching that I can, absorb that and put it into my play."
Most recently, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Conerly is expected to sign a four-year contract worth $15.68 million with the Commanders on Tuesday, the same day that Washington will begin organized team activities (OTAs).