Longest College Football Home Winning Streaks: Georgia, Washington, Oregon Ducks
The Oregon Ducks haven't lost a football game in Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, since Nov. 12, 2022. Oregon fell to then-ranked No. 25 Washington Huskies, 37-34.
Ducks coach Dan Lanning's 15 straight home wins rank as the third-longest streak in all of college football. He's had victories over the No. 10 Utah Utes in 2022, No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes in 2023, and No. 16 Oregon State Beavers in 2023 during the Pac-12 Conference era. In Oregon's first campaign in the Big Ten Conference era, the Ducks had home wins over the Boise State Broncos, No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes, and No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini.
Here are the top five programs across the country who don't seem to lose in front of their home crowds:
No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs - 32 straight wins at Sanford Stadium in Athens
No. 2 Washington Huskies - 20 straight wins at Husky Stadium in Seattle
No. 3 Oregon Ducks - 15 straight wins at Autzen Stadium in Eugene
No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide - 12 straight wins at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa
No. 4 Boise State Broncos - 12 straight wins at Albertsons Stadium in Boise
NBC Sports personality and former USC Trojans quarterback Matt Cassel called Autzen Stadium "the loudest stadium I experienced while in college." Legendary college football analyst Lee Corso would agree, calling Autzen Stadium the loudest stadium in college football on ESPN's College GameDay.
“I think Autzen Stadium. Per person, the Oregon stadium is the loudest stadium I’ve ever been in. The fact that it’s so low to the ground doesn’t allow the sound to escape.”- Lee Corso on ESPN College GameDay
After Oregon beat the Oklahoma Sooners in Eugene back in 2006, 34-33, running back Adrian Peterson couldn't believe how crazy the crowd and the atmosphere were at Autzen Stadium.
“It was like some sort of crazy torture in the movies. How do people do that so long without taking a breath? I think my ears are still ringing.”- Adrian Peterson, 2012 NFL MVP
In 2025, Oregon's home schedule consists of the Montana State Bearcats (Aug. 30), Oklahoma State Cowboys (Sept. 6), Oregon State Beavers (Sept. 20), Indiana Hoosiers (Oct. 11), Wisconsin Badgers (Oct. 25), Minnesota Golden Gophers (Nov. 15), and USC Trojans (Nov. 22).
According to Ben Mendelowitz of The Action Network, Oregon will travel 8,371 total miles across the regular season for road contests. That's the third-most among all college football programs, trailing just the Stanford Cardinal out of the ACC (11,762 total miles) and the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors out of the Mountain West Conference (14,812 total miles).
Oregon's 2025 away schedule consists of the Northwestern Wildcats in Evanston (Sept. 13), Penn State Nittany Lions in University Park (Sept. 27), Rutgers Scarlet Knights in New Brunswick (Oct. 18), Iowa Hawkeyes in Iowa City (Nov. 8), and Washington Huskies in Seattle (Nov. 29).
The most unbelievable fact found from The Action Network's study is that Oregon's total travel distance is nine times more than Georgia Bulldogs out of the Southeastern Conference at 940 total miles. Of their five road trips, the longest distance will be to Starkville to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Nov. 8 at 353 total miles.