Updated National Championship, Heisman Odds: Oregon Ducks Surging?
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks are undefeated at 7-0 and are now the top team in the land as stated by the Associated Press. Regardless of the polls, sportsbooks still believe a few other schools will end up winning the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Jan. 20.
According to DraftKings, the Ducks have just the fourth-best odds to win the national championship at +500. The three other programs ahead of Oregon are Texas at +475, Ohio State at +400, and the Georgia at +360 as the favorite. The Ducks beat the Buckeyes in Eugene, 32-31.
As for the coveted Heisman Trophy, Oregon's quarterback Dillon Gabriel still has some work to do. It seems like it's Boise State's Ashton Jeanty's award to lose after eight weeks of college football. The running back is the favorite according to DraftKings at +220. Miami quarterback Cam Ward has the second best odds at +260 while Gabriel follows him at +400.
This award seems to be the last thing on Gabriel's mind as he's just focused on the next opportunity to get a win.
"We've been preaching growth and try to get better with every opportunity we get. . . . You look at past weeks and a lot of great things, but a lot of things we can get better on and continue to learn from. So just having that mindset through it all and trying to get better every week because that's what you've got to do."- Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel
Oregon's new No. 1 ranking marks the ninth time in program history that the Ducks have acquired that top spot in the AP top 25 poll. The program holds a 6-1 record when having that top number beside their name. The lone loss came against Stanford in overtime back in Nov. 7, 2012 during the Pac-12 Conference era.
After the 35-0 road victory over Purdue this past Friday night, coach Dan Lanning understood that their were a lot of positives to take away but also knows that their is always room for improvement. Specifically on the defensive side of the ball, regardless of the shutout over the Boilermakers.
"I think we have to tackle better for us to be the team that we want to be. There's some of that that showed up for us in that in the first half that I think we need to improve on."- Oregon coach Lanning
Lanning, Gabriel and Oregon's target on their back got that much bigger over the weekend with the new No. 1 ranking. No. 20 Illinois comes to Autzen Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 26, and then a trip to the Big House against Michigan on Nov. 2 follows. All eyes will be on the Ducks going forward.
